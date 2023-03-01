Watch: Josh Hawley Eviscerates Merrick Garland Over Raid on Pro-Lifer's Home

Not that it fazed him in the least, but AG Merrick Garland did not have a good day on Capitol Hill Wednesday. Garland was there for a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing and Josh Hawley of Missouri laid into him for the FBI raid on pro-life activist Mark Houck’s home last year. In fact, Hawley took Garland apart like the engine block of a ’57 Chevy (my apologies to classic car fans out there):

.@HawleyMO just ripped into Merrick Garland for the DOJ's arrest of pro-life father Mark Houck. "We’re supposed to hate long guns and assault style weapons, yet you’re happy to deploy them against Catholics and innocent children — happy to." @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/XCxaDlxBml — Sarah Weaver (@SarahHopeWeaver) March 1, 2023

According to Newsweek, Hawley also cited the FBI memo last month that tried to portray conservative Catholics who prefer the Latin Mass as potential white supremacists. The FBI later rescinded the memo but made no apologies. You can read my story about that incident here.

If Garland had not sold his soul, he might feel some shame over the fact that under his aegis, the DOJ has become nothing more than an enforcement arm of the state against people that the Inner Party has deemed “undesirable” or dangerous. Senator Mike Lee once told me how relieved he was that Garland was denied a spot on the Supreme Court. He asked everyone in earshot to think about what would have happened had Garland been confirmed. It seems as if Garland has never forgotten that and, for that matter, has never forgiven it, either. Imagine having such a degree of rage, desire for revenge, and lust for power that you cannot even see what you have become and what you have turned your agency into. Weaponizing the FBI was a natural step for Garland. The fact that he can do it in the name of national security is merely the icing on the cake.

The frightening part of all of this is that should we have a second term with Democrats controlling the White House, we could well see Justice Garland. His replacement would probably not be much better. And then the fun house ride will really get started.