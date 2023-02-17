Parents Livid as Preschool Puts Children in Blackface to Celebrate Black History Month

Parents of preschool children in Miami, Fla., are understandably furious with Studio Kids @ Little River. Earlier in the month, the school’s messaging app featured a picture of children painted in blackface. The photo was captioned, “Black History Month.”

I think someone is missing the point of said month.

According to TV station WPLG, parent Courtney Politis immediately texted the owner and included the photos to let her know the activity was racist. The owner said that she didn’t understand what Politis meant, and asked what she was talking about since, “In our school we don’t use this world [sic] neither we have this kind of mind.”

Politis, who is black, pulled her kids out of the school and many other parents, mostly white, followed suit. She met with the owner, who had been given an earful by 40 to 50 other families. The owner was apologetic and even texted the parents, “We have not intended to offend anyone, and we are very sorry about any inconvenience.”

The Miami-Dade branch of the NAACP tweeted:

NAACP Miami-Dade Branch Calls Out Pre School Teacher at Studio Kids Little River For Using blackface to Teach a Lesson About Black History. The use of blackface at anytime is insensitive and offensive. We stand ready to provide resources on authentic #BlackHistoryMonth lessons. https://t.co/dcZA8WOxDP — NAACP Miami-Dade Branch (@miami_naacp) February 14, 2023

The Blaze reported that Politis told CNN, “You’re a certified, established institutions [sic], you should know better. I mean, ignorance on – about racism in 2023 is no longer ignorant, in my opinion.”

It could be that the people at Studio Kids @ Little River honestly didn’t have a clue about the history of blackface and the way it reinforced racial stereotypes. Or maybe they didn’t even think that far. One of the side effects of CRT and the BLM movement is that hearts have been hardened, and some people may be less inclined to see actual racism. We’ve become so saturated in race that it can be easy to dismiss real incidents of racism as unimportant, even manufactured. And while the race hustlers will never stop pushing their agenda, we still need to be mindful that racism still does exist. And identifying and addressing real racism is an important part of defeating the CRT agenda.