Our Future Leaders: 22-Year-Old Destroys $8K Worth of Equipment When He Can't Leave Work Early

Remember when everyone was predicting that one day, the most recent crop of young people would leave home, enter the workforce, and quickly grow up? Remember when you thought a dose of reality would make those whippersnappers straighten up and fly right? Yeah, that’s not happening. And we’re not just talking about the fresh-faced HR manager who cheerfully reminds you that the Friday struggle session in the main meeting room is mandatory. Well, not this time, so you can hold on to your privilege for a few more days.

The news website Sebastian Daily reports that earlier this month, 22-year-old Carlos Morales wanted to clock out early from his shift at a Wendy’s in Pam Bay, FL. His manager said no, and Morales began to argue with the supervisor. It reached the point that the manager told Morales to go ahead and leave. But by then, the young man’s fury had reached its apex. He had been triggered. Justice demanded action. And act, he did.

Before clocking out, or perhaps instead of doing so, Morales embarked on a destructive rampage to show just how inconvenienced he had been by the request that he finish his shift at a fast-food job. He walked into the office, dumped liquids on a computer, and smashed the screen by throwing it against a wall. He then picked up the computer, which was the server for all of the terminals in the restaurant, and threw it into the kitchen. It was valued at $8,000. It was not stated where Morales needed to be, but I am assuming it was not an anger management class.

Here’s hoping that Morales made the most of his time off since police arrived at his home with some questions for him. He told them that he had thrown his expensive tantrum as a result of an argument with the manager. He was charged with felony criminal mischief and was taken to the Brevard County Jail. He was given a $2,000 bond. I’m not sure how this will look on his LinkedIn profile, but he may have a spot of trouble finding a new gig. I can just imagine how his next interview will go:

“So, why did you leave your last job?”

“Well, I wanted to clock out early, but my manager said no. So I wrecked an $8,000 server.”

“Uhh, thank you, I think. Just leave your resume. We, um…probably won’t be in touch. Please don’t break anything on the way out. NEXT?”

And this, ladies and gentlemen, is why the idea of AI working in fast food places is becoming so appealing. A robot shows up on time, never leaves early, and will never wreck the joint if it has a tiff with its boss. It won’t even have a tiff with its boss. If there is a problem, you can just reboot the thing and give everyone a gift certificate for a free Frosty. Hell, I once owned a Red Heeler that was more reliable than this kid. At least the dog knew how to herd goats. She didn’t do much else, but she herded goats like a champ. But since we cannot replace people like Morales with dogs, as appealing as that may sound, the next logical step is to install robotic help.

Morales is the perfect example of someone who was never told “no,” never given boundaries, and never had to meet expectations. He is the result of years of participation trophies and self-esteem exercises. And as much as I hate the idea of replacing people with machines, unfortunately his actions only strengthen the case for automating the workplace. But I’m sure that since his “day of rage” was driven by a grave injustice, he will be able to find work somewhere. Maybe as a DEI officer in HR.