The DOJ Indicts Two People in Pro-Life Center Attacks

Last week, I wrote about an effort by the Federal Bureau of Investigation to get off the proverbial dime and begin looking into attacks on churches and pro-life pregnancy centers. At the time, I and others were skeptical, since the DOJ seemed to suddenly develop an interest in the issue only after the CEO of CompassCare hired a private investigator because the FBI was dragging its feet while looking into an attack on a center in New York. Well, that, and a threat of investigation into the DOJ by the GOP-led House of Representatives may have played a role.

Well, lo and behold, some results have been achieved, and in a relatively short amount of time, to boot. National Review is reporting that two Florida residents have been indicted for attacks on pro-life centers in that state during a three-month period. Caleb Freestone, 27, and Amber Smith-Stewart, 23, are facing charges of violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrance or FACE Act. The pair attacked centers in Winter Haven, Hollywood, and Hialeah. According to the magazine, among the activities the two are said to have indulged in is spray painting clinics with the words: “If abortions aren’t safe than niether [sic] are you,” “YOUR TIME IS UP!!,” “WE’RE COMING FOR U,” and “We are everywhere.” Freestone and Smith-Stewart have a long history of activism, and Smith-Stewart’s Facebook page would indicate ties to Antifa. Posts have included:

“Fight all governments there’s no authority but yourself” “F*** the cops.” “The united states is a white mans land. They have made that very clear, they target our people, kill and incarcerate our black men and women. Enough is enough. Its more important then ever to get organized and take direct action. Muerte a América.” “Let me make this abundantly clear for the people in the back. i am an ABOLITIONIST. I do NOT believe in reform.”

At The Post Millennial, Andy Ngo linked the duo to Jane’s Revenge:

Breaking: Two Florida #Antifa members have been federally indicted for their alleged roles in an attack on a Winter Haven, Fla. pregnancy resource center by "Jane's Revenge." Following the overturning of Roe v Wade, far-left cells activated to attack churches & pregnancy centers. https://t.co/IC5YWZw6co — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) January 25, 2023

Should the pair be convicted, they face up to 12 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and $350,000 in fines.