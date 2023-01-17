Self-Described 'Evil Salesman' Bootlegs CRT Material to Georgia Schools

If you are doing something noble, you shouldn’t feel the need to hide it, even if it is against the law. If your undertaking is just, you should fight for it. But if you are making “bank” by violating the laws of the State of Georgia, you are probably going to keep things on the proverbial q.t.

Submitted for your consideration, courtesy of James O’Keefe and Project Veritas, one Dr. Quintin Bostic. He is a project manager for the company Teaching Lab, and a self-described “evil salesman.” Critical race theory has been banned in Georgia schools. However, the teaching materials Bostic sells to schools are in fact based on CRT but presented in the guise of diversity, equity, and inclusion. Granted, some might say the difference between the two is negligible, but Bostic is selling the educational material for kids in kindergarten through private companies, and the state is paying for it. Dr. Bostic even acknowledges he would be in serious trouble if this were discovered. But as Bostic put it, “If you don’t say the words ‘Critical Race Theory,’ you can technically teach it.” And he claims that he still teaches, too. You can see excerpts from the conversation between Bostic and a Project Veritas journalist below.

Bostic knows that should his actions be discovered, he could always continue in his consulting work. In the meantime, he wants his material to help kids influence their parents toward the CRT mindset. Or as Bostic put it, “make the shift.” Undoubtedly, this will be billed on the Left as a daring act of rebellion in the face of conservative bigotry. So get ready for that. In reality, it is an attempt to teach kindergartners how awful they are, or how oppressed they are, depending on the color of their skin. While some–but not all–adults are capable of seeing this as an attempt to plant the seeds of racism, even where they are not destined to flourish, kindergartners do not have many critical thinking skills or the capacity for advanced reasoning. Not unlike the adults mentioned above. And so, the CRT proponents can continue to assert that all white people are by nature evil and all other people are victims by starting at the bottom and working their way up.

Related: How Critical Race Theory Is Destroying American Society

As usual, O’Keefe has another shoe to drop in this story, and PJ Media will cover Part Two when Project Veritas releases it.