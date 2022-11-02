Red Speech 2.0?

I guess there haven’t been enough opportunities for Joe Biden to gum his foot with one side of his mouth while excoriating Republicans with the other. Wait, let me correct that: dangerous MAGA Republicans who threaten the very foundations of America. Did I get that right, Ms. Jean-Pierre? Well, I don’t have time to wait for your bullet points, so let’s forge ahead.

At 7 p.m. EDT tonight, Biden will make an “unplanned” appearance at the Columbus Club at Union Station in Washington, D.C. for a speech. The topic of said speech? C’mon, man! At this point, do you really need me to tell you that? The president will hector those assembled about “preserving and protecting our democracy.” I am certain that the crowd will give the president at least a quasi-warm reception, that is if it isn’t keeping an eye out for the gaffe(s) of the day. Honestly, he could just stand behind the podium and shout “MAGA, MAGA, MAGA!” à la Jan Brady:

This appearance is obviously meant to rally the troops and capitalize on the attack on Paul Pelosi in the face of a midterm election that could be disastrous for Democrats. There is no word yet if this will be a replay of Biden’s speech in Philadelphia, which included such great lines as, “MAGA Republicans do not respect the Constitution. They do not believe in the rule of law. They do not recognize the will of the people,” and, “They promote authoritarian leaders, and they fan the flames of political violence that are a threat to our personal rights, to the pursuit of justice, to the rule of law, to the very soul of this country.”

He followed those lines with, “They look at the mob that stormed the United States Capitol on January 6 — brutally attacking law enforcement — not as insurrectionists who placed a dagger to the throat of our democracy, but they look at them as patriots.”

But while this evening’s speech may not be so dramatic, you can expect something in a similar vein along with more indulgence in the Democrats’ J6 fetish. Fox News reports that the president will in fact discuss the threat of “election deniers and those who seek to undermine faith in voting and democracy.” According to the report, White House senior adviser Anita Dunn was quoted as saying that the speech would be given “from Capitol Hill because that’s where there was an attempt to subvert our Democracy.”

If that is the case, wouldn’t 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue be a better venue?