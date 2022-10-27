Is This the Latest Round of October and November Surprises?

With a little over four days left in the month and the last chance to develop an ulcer before the midterms, the Biden administration wants to make sure that you can make the most out of your stress. After all, it’s only nine more shopping days (depending on when you read this) until the election! Raise your blood pressure while you can! Right on cue, James O’Keefe and Project Veritas have shown up, handing out monkey wrenches like cigars. And not a moment too soon. Or they may be a little late with this information. You can be the judge.

Courtesy of an FBI whistleblower, Project Veritas got its hands on the “2022 Midterm Elections Social Media Analysis Cheat Sheet.” And no, this is not a handy guide to the polls put out by The League of Women Voters. Nope, this instead is a handy guide of potential election crimes that could indicate that the electoral process has been compromised by “certain people.” I won’t name names, but I think we all know who I am talking about. You can view the document here, but here is the quick version.

After a disclaimer (and yes, there is a disclaimer/explanatory note), the flyer lists a number of election crimes such as misinformation and disinformation, ballot fraud, and voter intimidation and suppression. These crimes, mind you, can be committed by foreign or “non-state” actors. To be fair, the flyer also contains information about protecting First and Fourth Amendment rights and a blurb about the Privacy Act. Nice that they put those guardrails up, but given the tone of the Department of Justice over the past two years, one has to wonder to whom said guidelines will be applied. Any guesses?

When it comes to the issue of protected speech, the flyer directs agents to use the “Brandenburg Test.” This uses two criteria for determining if speech is not protected: the speech is “directed to inciting or producing imminent lawless action,” and the speech is “likely to incite or produce such action.”

For an agency that considered concerned parents terrorists for speaking out at school board meetings, one wonders how these benchmarks will be applied.

The news gets even better. Guatemalan Interior Minister Napoleon Barrientos told the Daily Caller News Foundation that he has intelligence that there is a large caravan making a beeline for the U.S. border, and the migrants plan to arrive prior to the midterms. Their fear is that, should the GOP take power, it might be harder to breach the border. He said that his country is taking steps at its borders to stop the movement of illegals.

President Alejandro Giammattei told the Foundation that Biden’s border policies were the catalysts for the surge, specifically Biden’s announcement that he would eliminate Title 42. Although the move was ultimately blocked by a lawsuit, it was one of the triggering factors. As Giammattei said, part of the surge of illegals comes from Venezuela, which is causing headaches for Guatemala. Giammattei noted that a Biden rule which would expel some Venezuelans from the U.S. while providing legal entry to 24,000 other Venezuelans who meet certain criteria. The White House has not responded to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.

Granted, a new influx of illegals on or before Election Day will likely be too late for even Democrats to register, although I would not put it past them.