Project Veritas Has One High School Principal Scrambling

Earlier in the week, Project Veritas released yet another video in its #SecretCurriculum series. The video featured Tyler Wrynn, an 8th-grade English teacher at Will Rogers High School in Tulsa, Okla., speaking with the Project Veritas journalist. The video shows Wrynn saying that he is an anarchist who wants to “burn down the entire system” but that he feels restrained by Oklahoma HR 1775. It is in part a bill prohibiting discrimination in the schools, but it also gives parents and guardians the legal right to inspect things like lesson plans, instructional material, assignments, and the curriculum.

Yes, that would seem to get in the way of Wrynn’s scheme. He laments that he could lose his teaching license for being too woke. Well, Tyler, there’s always Portland, Ore. But not to worry: Wrynn is proud of his TikTok following, which he says makes him an “authority figure.” His “Christmas message” (yes, you read that right) was in essence f**k your parents if they don’t love and accept you for who you are. He said “I’m your parents now. I love you.” He said he got in some trouble for dropping the f-bomb. He lost his job at another school once Libs of TikTok made his posts public and there was a parental outcry. That was before he made his way to Will Rogers.

He also wants to remove Christianity and religion as a whole since religion is hierarchical. And he apparently is a fan of Satan. A “backdoor” link on his TikTok page leads students to a reading list that contains a number of CRT-related books. O’Keefe’s follow-up phone call with him is priceless.

As usual, James O’Keefe and company have people running scared, including the principal at Will Rogers, Nicolette Dennis. On Wednesday, Project Veritas released audio from an unnamed source of Dennis, apparently talking to teachers in a very pleading tone. She said in part:

There is no secret. Please take your phones off. Don’t videotape me, please. Don’t, like, put this on social media. Don’t make me feel like Project Veritas is with us…We just have to be careful right now. Everybody’s got their phones out. There is no secret curriculum at Rogers. There is nobody that’s got woke politics here…I do not believe for one minute that there is a radical agenda in anybody’s class in this school.

Dennis said that the school has been getting “hammered” and a former teacher posted something unkind on Facebook. She added that she has been getting calls from as far away as Florida regarding the issue. She also warned teachers to beware of people who might be recording them, including children in their classes. According to Project Veritas, Dennis also admonished teachers that Project Veritas wants to “put people in situations, and befriend them, and have them share things that they probably shouldn’t share to strangers.”

According to Project Veritas, Dennis also said:

This is not about us. This is not about our school. We have to stand behind each other even if we don’t agree. Even if we don’t agree with each other. Even if we, politically, are in different worlds. That’s ok…It’s just the world we live in right now. Part of it is – the adults have lost their minds. Because, you know what? You want to know why our kids are crazy? It’s because we’re all crazy!

“We’re crazy.” That should make parents feel better. She also said that she did not believe that there were any radicals in the school. I guess she forgot about Wrynn. Because if she is saying that there are no radicals in the school, she is either woefully ignorant or not being entirely forthcoming.

According to O’Keefe, Oklahoma Secretary of Education Ryan Waters is calling for Wrynn’s teaching license to be revoked in the wake of the Project Veritas report. You can watch Waters’ comments below:

As a product of a public school system, I can tell you that, as far back as the late ’70s and early ’80s, these things were in the works. In the 8th grade, the American Revolution got a quick hit in history class. But my English class focused on the French Revolution and the overthrow of the monarchy and ruling class. The teacher spent plenty of time on Bastille Day but paid no attention to the Reign of Terror or the rise of Napoleon. So the groundwork for people like Wrynn was laid a long time ago. It was just much subtler back then.

Take a look at your state laws. If there isn’t an equivalent to HR 1775, contact your state legislators today. And by all means, if you can’t afford private or home school and if school vouchers are not going to be an option, make your child’s education a priority.