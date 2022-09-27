Will an Illegal Immigrant Wave Come Before the Red One?

Congressional Democrats and other creatures are not the only ones who are nervous about the possibility of a red wave in November. Drug cartels, fearful of a border crackdown should Republicans prevail, may try to get as many illegal immigrants and drugs as possible into the United States before the election. Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb told John Solomon on his Monday newscast that the cartels pay close attention to what is going on in American politics. Lamb said that the border has never been less secure, with hundreds of thousands of illegals showing up every month. The numbers usually dip during hot weather but should pick up as things cool off, and may spike with the approaching election. Lamb told Solomon:

“I think the cartels are very astute to what is going on in our political world and I think they see that the House is going to go back to the Republicans and likely the Senate as well, or maybe. And so I think you’ll start to see even more push to bring even more people, as if like a last-ditch effort.”

Lamb added that the nation is seeing a slavery situation that is worse than it has ever been. He said that the illegals his office has apprehended have plenty of horror stories of their crossing, especially during the last legs of their treks. One woman who was apprehended with a baggie full of morning-after pills said she had them because she knew that she would be raped multiple times. Lamb added:

“Where did we get as a country where our moral compass is so broken that we put politics in front of people because politically your party wants to have open borders and thinks that you’re doing something good for these people? You’re not doing something good for them by having open borders. You’re actually allowing them to be enslaved by the cartels.”

Related: Super-pimp Joe Biden Keeps America’s Sex Traffickers Well-staffed

Lamb said that the government’s policy on the border has created a cash flow dream for the cartels, which he said are making approximately $200 million a week. More cash, said Lamb, equals more power. He said that the cartels do not even have to rely on drugs anymore, since human trafficking has proven to be so lucrative.

Lamb went on to make the point that, unlike drugs, a human being can be used over and over again. He called it naïve to think that everyone breaching the border is here with good intentions, and that women and children are being sold into the sex trade and the men are being forced to pay more and more money even after they paid to cross. He said that thousands and thousands of people are being enslaved every month. He noted that this was occurring under the watch of the Biden administration. Lamb commented that while the eyes of some Democrats in border states may be opening to the situation, in many cases, they just want to stay in power. He noted that his area and office have not heard from Arizona senator Mark Kelly until the last six to eight months, and now, “He wants to call and pretend like he wants to hear what we have to say, but his vote says otherwise. He continues to vote for things, or he says nothing to, in the public about this border crisis issue.” He said neither Kelly nor Sinema are anywhere to be found when it comes to speaking out against border atrocities. He urged Arizonans to look closely at both legislators’ voting records.

Lamb said that when 300,000 people cross the border every month, there will be people who want to do harm within the ranks. He asked listeners to consider that for every terrorist who was caught, how many on the FBI’s watch list were not? The average American, he said, has been gas-lit through the alliance between the media and the government.

In addition to the human quotient, Lamb said that the money made from human trafficking is being reinvested into the fentanyl trade. He said that the cartels are putting fentanyl into other drugs like meth, cocaine, heroin, and marijuana. He compared the situation to the Opium Wars in China, stating that China and the cartels want to bring down the United States.

Lamb had a dire warning for America: the drugs and human trafficking largely pass through the border towns on the way to the rest of the country.

So, the cartels, worried about their bottom line, may start a last-minute push of their products — namely, human beings and drugs — before the borders close. If they close. Of course, Kamala Harris has said the border is secure, but I trust Lamb’s assessment over hers on everything from the border situation to salad dressings.

Whether or not the cartels have something to worry about is dependent on two things: the first is how things go during election day/month/season. The second is, even if the red wave arrives, will anything change? Will we have enough actual conservatives in office to make a difference? Will they take action on things like immigration, energy, and federal abuses? Or will they go along to get along and be seduced by the sirens in the swamp? I have been told by people who used to work inside the beltway that on day one, freshman legislators learn that they have to play the game to get nice office furniture and even good practice times for their congressional softball team. And those who have spoken out have found themselves in the crosshairs of the media and their peers. When a legislator becomes blinded by all of that gleaming marble and press attention, they can easily forget the people who elected them.