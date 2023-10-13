LIES! Joe Biden Shared 29,000 Emails with Hunter and Jim Biden's Businesses

“President” Joe Biden, who has long insisted he has never discussed business dealings involving his son Hunter and brother Jim, may have been caught in roughly 29,000 lies.

A Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit filed by America First Legal divulged Joe Biden sent or received roughly 29,000 emails to accounts and businesses related to Hunter and Jim Biden. All of the emails date to the years Joe Biden was Vice President of the United States.

The FOIA has revealed the following email traffic between the three Bidens:

19,335 emails from Hunter’s investment firm, Rosemont Seneca, to Joe Biden

4,243 from Hunter to Joe

3,738 from Jim Biden’s firm, Lion Hall Group, to Joe

1,751 from Jim Biden to Joe

These emails fly in the face of Joe Biden’s continued insistence that he had no conversations with his son and brother regarding their business dealings.

Hunter Biden’s former business partner, Devon Archer, testified that Hunter put Joe Biden on the phone with business partners no fewer than 20 times. Archer further testified that Joe Biden was “the brand” Hunter was peddling to overseas business associates. Former partner Tony Bobulinski admitted Joe Biden was “the big guy.”

A previous FOIA suit revealed the “big guy” also used three aliases when sending emails: Robert L Peters, Robin Ware, and JRB Ware. Many of the emails came from a government server.

The Oversight Committee claims the Biden crime family hoovered mad stacks from countries such as Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Chinese companies linked to our enemies in the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Joe Biden recently spent two days being interviewed by the Justice Department over boxes of classified documents — which he was never legally allowed to keep — found in various locations, including in his garage in Delaware.

FACT-O-RAMA! The recent carnage in Israel has provided a convenient smoke screen for the Biden family as the news of the 29,000 emails and Joe Biden’s interview with the Justice Dept. is reported by Patriotic news outlets like PJ Media.

Many Americans are clamoring for an impeachment of Gropey Joe Biden. Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy approved an impeachment inquiry last month, as more and more evidence of Biden’s skullduggery is revealed by the Oversight Committee, almost on a weekly basis.

Various federal agencies, including the FBI and the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA), have engaged in some serious heel-dragging in an attempt to protect the Bidens. But James Comer (R-Ky.) and Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) have been doggedly pursuing the truth regarding the Biden family selling influence to anyone waving a few bucks at them.