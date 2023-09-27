House Oversight Committee: Fauci Met with CIA to "Influence" the COVID Origins Story

Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio), the head honcho of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, announced what he referred to Tuesday as “concerning information” regarding Keebler Doctor Tony Fauci scheming with the CIA regarding the origins of the COVID-19 virus.

FACT-O-RAMA! Fauci was the highest-paid official in the federal government. He snagged a tasty and odd 68% pay raise between 2004-2007 for his “biodefense research activities.”

The Oversight Committee alleges “the Fauch” was secretly escorted into CIA headquarters for the COVID-19 origins skullduggery.

According to information gathered by the Select Subcommittee, Dr. Anthony Fauci, then-director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, played a role in the Central Intelligence Agency’s review of the origins of COVID-19. The information provided suggests that Dr. Fauci was escorted into Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Headquarters—without a record of entry—and participated in the analysis to “influence” the Agency’s review. Our goal is to ensure the scientific investigative process regarding the origins of COVID-19 was fair, impartial, and free of alternative influence.

No date was given for Fauci’s alleged backstairs visit.

Wenstrup is now asking for communications records and documents between the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Fauci’s former employer, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), and the U.S. Marshals Service, which was designated to protect Fauci at the time. Wenstrup is particularly interested in Fauci visiting any buildings owned or controlled by the CIA.

SPOOKS-O-RAMA! A top-level CIA whistleblower recently testified to Congress that the CIA attempted to bribe six analysts to change their findings and claim COVID came from Bat stew and not the lab in Wuhan where they believe it originated.

Fauci has long stated he believes the COVID virus came from bats in China. FBI chief Christopher Wray believes COVID “most likely” originated in a Chinese bat lab. However, the CIA remains “unable to determine the precise origin of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Is Fauci Finally in Trouble?

If Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) has anything to say about it, yes: Fauci is toast.

STACKS-O-RAMA! Fauci and his wife, who was the chief bioethicist for the NIH, saw their bank accounts explode during the pandemic, from gifts and awards, portfolio investment gains, and federal employment compensation. Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Ks.) alleges Fauci lied when asked about his finances.

Paul has been throwing accusations and verbal dukes at Fauci for several years for funding COVID gain-of-function research in Wuhan, China. Fauci testified it didn’t happen, but an official at the National Institute of Health (NIH) admitted to funneling money — just over $2 million — to Wuhan through a company called Ecohealth Alliance.

What Have We Learned?

Fauci lied about sending U.S. money to fund gain-of-function research in China, and Sen. Rand Paul isn’t happy about that. More and more people believe the virus was invented in a lab in Wuhan, China, yet the CIA tried to bribe six people to change their reports and suggest the virus came from bats — not a Chinese lab — as their investigation suggested. The CIA also hauled Fauci in for a secret meeting to “influence” their story of the origins of a virus that stopped the world, killed millions, stripped Americans of basic liberties, hoovered record profits for Big Pharma, and gutted the best economy in recent American history. Not to mention, it ushered in mail-in voting, which many believe was a ruse to rob President Trump of a second term.