Nevada Killer Brags, 'I'll Be Out in 30 Days' After Ramming Retired Police Chief

Nevada residents Jesus Ayala, 18, and Jzamir Keys, 16, went on a crime spree that would result in four stolen cars, numerous assaults, and one dead retired police chief. Fortunately for the police, Ayala and Keys were dumb enough to video some of their crimes.

Advertisement

The two purposely crashed into other cars while laughing. Then they saw retired Police Chief Andreas Probst, 64, cycling in a bike lane. He would be the second man they rammed that day. Another cyclist, 72, survived after being hit by the two sweet and tender hooligans.

Ayala lined up his car behind Probst and said to his friend, “Ready?”

“Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, hit his a**,” Keys gleefully responded.

Moments later, Ayala plowed into Probst, who fell back onto the car. Pieces of the windshield shattered into the front seat. Probst rolled over the vehicle and crumpled to the ground.

“That n***a knocked out,” Keys exclaimed after the brutal assault.

“Sh*t, we got get outta here,” Ayala responded.

The two drove on, leaving Probst to die in the street, and proceeded to steal two more cars before their violent frenzy was over. You can watch the video here, but be warned that it’s graphic.

Probst’s daughter’s smartwatch alerted her that her father had fallen down. They found him minutes later in the street.

FACT-O-RAMA! After being arrested, Ayala, who is Hispanic, was listed by the police as being “white.” Keys is black.

Hours after the attack, Probst was arrested.

“You think this juvenile [EXPLETIVE] is gonna do some [EXPLETIVE]? I’ll be out in 30 days, I’ll bet you,” Ayala bragged to police. “It’s just ah, [EXPLETIVE] ah, hit-and-run. Slap on the wrist.”

Advertisement

Apparently, Ayala had no idea he was about to get hit with 18 charges including grand larceny, murder, and attempted murder as an adult.

Ayala, resplendent with a large tattoo on his face, faced a judge for his crimes. He was ordered held without bail. So much for the 30 days he bragged about.

Keys was identified later after police watched a video of a fight and recognized his sneakers.

When Las Vegas News 8 contacted Alaya’s mother she stated, “I don’t know why he did this. I don’t know if God can forgive this.”

The mother of the driver who mowed down retired Las Vegas police chief Andreas Probst: "I don't know what happened to my son, I'm sorry." pic.twitter.com/iy2yW4ZYSt — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) September 22, 2023

Keys’ mother had a different story. After she initially hung up on News 8, she responded to a text and wrote, “My son’s side of the story will be told, ‘the truth,’ not the inaccuracies the media will try to portray.” Apparently, she hasn’t seen the video her son laughingly shot.

Related: Caught on Video: Five Reasons Why You Should Never Vote for a Democrat [GRAPHIC WARNING]

He’s just a poor boy from a poor family.

The liberal bias machine is already in motion. The Las Vegas News 8 CBS affiliate is laying on the “poor baby” story to defend Keys.

Advertisement

As for Jzamir Keys, the accused passenger, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned he was in the child welfare system at 8 years old. His mother was charged with five counts of child abuse in 2016, according to court documents. Police said they found her five children ages two to nine years old home alone without access to food, a knife left on a kitchen counter, and the house in poor condition. Neighbors reported witnessing the children left alone for extended periods of time. The mother said that she could not find childcare while she worked. She pleaded guilty to gross misdemeanor child abuse. She later withdrew her plea after she successfully completed terms of probation and received a conviction for misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

The stolen Hyundai Elantra the two used to kill Probst was found in a ditch with blood spattered on what was left of the windshield.