White People Suck Again, This Time From Biden's White Air Force Nominee

There are currently almost 300 military officers awaiting promotion by the U.S. Senate.

Rather than give a look-see to each individual up for promotion, busy senators typically give what’s called “unanimous consent” to an entire group of officers at the same time.

Not so fast. Rob Bluey of The Daily Signal reported Thursday that things are changing. Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) has been hitting the bat-chute on that for a while. He prefers to look into each officer individually, at least until the Defense Department repeals its abortion policy, which is funded by taxpayer money.

Also important, Tuberville is not a fan of wokeness in the military.

Enter USAF Col. Benjamin Jonsson. He was nominated by *President Biden to be promoted to brigadier general. Col. Jonsson is white. And “woke.”

Col. Jonsson believes the “problem” with the Air Force is “white colonels” like himself—but not really him, just all the other white colonels.

After the death of Saintly George Floyd, Jonsson penned an article for Air Force Times “calling out” his fellow Caucasian USAF colonels.

“As white colonels, you and I are the biggest barriers to change if we do not personally address racial injustice in our Air Force,” Col. Jonsson began.

The letter reeks of being written by a haughty, green-haired, virtue-signaling white kid who attends high school in an affluent neighborhood.

“Defensiveness is a predictable response by white people to any discussion of racial injustice,” Col. Justice Warrior continued. “White colonels are no exception. We are largely blind to institutional racism, and we take offense to any suggestion that our system advantaged us at the expense of others.

FACT-O-RAMA! Though devoted to crushing what he sees as racist white colonels, Jonsson ignores this article from Air and Space Forces Magazine that came out one month before George Floyd died, detailing the 1,683 sexual assaults in the USAF that took place in 2019.

On cue, Jonsson assumes his pulpit and makes other white people uncomfy.

“That I addressed this letter to white colonels made many of you uneasy, and we have seen similar white defensiveness play out in many of our conversations since the murder of George Floyd,” Jonsson righteously continued.

FACT-O-RAMA! Various military branches removed photographs from officers’ promotional packets in 2020 because they thought they led to “bias” and not enough minorities being promoted. They went back to inserting photos one year later when they realized not enough minorities were being promoted without them. Maybe it wasn’t about race after all?

Jonsson goes on to explain how he hoisted his holiness onto a soapbox to discuss George Floyd’s death and a restaurant that was burned down in the aftermath. He whines that two white colonels made a joke about the restaurant to ameliorate the “social discomfort” his prophetic words caused. Or maybe, just maybe, his sermon was boring enough to put them asleep.

EQUITY-O-RAMA? In Jonsson’s diatribe, he capitalizes the word “black” but not the word “white” when referring to people, proving his goal is probity, not equality.

Like every narcissistic social justice warrior, Jonsson tells the evil crackers how he believes they should redeem themselves and flush the inherent racism from their souls.

“Start by developing a game plan, he preached. “A good primer is to read or listen to the short book, ‘White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism,’ by Robin DiAngelo. Dear white colonel, it is time to give a damn. Aim High.”

You can read Jonsson’s obsequious homily here.