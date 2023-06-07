Instagram Algorithm Makes Buying Kiddie Porn Easy

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) and researchers working for Stanford University and the University of Massachusetts Amherst are reporting a disturbing Instagram algorithm that makes it easy for pedophiles to buy child pornography on “the ‘gram.”

The child smut peddlers don’t actively advertise their “products,” but thanks to an Instagram algorithm, they don’t need to. An Instagram profile simply has to offer a menu of the content they sell, and the algorithm does the rest.

Some of the menus include prices for videos of children hurting themselves. Other videos involve “imagery of the minor performing sexual acts with animals.”

Pedophiles simply have to search for key “hashtags” such as #pedobait, #preteensex, and #pedowhore.

Even worse than offering kiddie porn, pedophiles can also pay for “meet-ups” with children.

Researchers used test profiles to search for child-sex-related content on Instagram.

FACT-O-RAMA! Instagram is owned by “Meta” which is run by Facebook’s founder Mark Zuckerberg.

Former Meta employees claim that there is an automated screening system that looks for child exploitation content, but it is not able to detect everything being advertised for sale on Instagram.

Meta claims they’ve removed 27 pedophile networks on Instagram in the past two years and are planning to wipe out more.

“Child exploitation is a horrific crime,” a Meta spokesperson said. “We’re continuously investigating ways to actively defend against this behavior.”

Meta cleared away 490,000 accounts over child safety violations in January 2023 alone.

What is truly puzzling infuriating is how the FBI buddied up to Facebook—and various other social network sites—to squelch the Hunter Biden laptop story rather than pursue people procuring child pornography—as well as children—on some of the same sites. Why couldn’t those agents take time away from interfering in the 2020 election to chase child pornographers and, worse, animals selling children for sex?

FACT-O-RAMA! The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children received 31.9 million reports of child pornography in 2022, most of which were from internet companies. This is a 47% jump from 2020.

And don’t ‘forget the tens of thousands of hours spent investigating and rounding up MAGA grannies who took selfies in the Capitol.

How did Instagram make it so easy for child exploitation to run rampant on Instagram? I, a known conservative, spent 110 days in “Facebook jail” in 2022 for making what some people might call tasteless jokes, yet child predators were able to buy and sell pedophile content—and sex with children—easily because of Instagram’s own algorithms.

Maybe it’s time for social media to lay off those pesky conservatives, stop hiding the crimes of the Bidens, and spend more time chasing child molesters.