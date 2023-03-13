News & Politics

Shocker! School Official Spray-paints "Groomer" on Libraries, Then Gets Busted With Kiddie-Porn

By Kevin Downey Jr. 2:44 PM on March 13, 2023
(AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

Charles Sutherland, a now-unemployed elementary school librarian, was arrested for spray-painting the word “groomer” on libraries that openly support the LGBT community. He is facing hate crimes and malicious destruction of property charges. He is now looking at additional charges for possession of child pornography.

FACT-O-RAMA! The term “groomer” is thrown at people — frequently members of the LGBT community — who appear eager to sexualize kids for seemingly nefarious purposes. Some of them go so far as to attempt to destigmatize pedophiles by referring to them as “maps” — “Minor Attracted Persons.”

Sutherland was arrested for the vandalism charges and agreed to a search of his home. Cops found child porn on his computer. Then it got creepy.

Police also discovered a child-sized doll in Sutherland’s bed. He had smaller dolls and diapers in his home as well, though he has no kids or family members young enough to wear them.

PEDO-RAMA! LGBTQ Nation claimed “the right either thinks pedophiles are lurking everywhere or they are trying to trivialize the term.” Apparently they “forgot” that roughly 350 teachers and school officials were arrested in 2022 for sex crimes involving kids.

Sutherland was slapped with six counts of misdemeanor charges for child pornography in Montgomery County, Md., a “sanctuary” county that was the site of a rash of sex crimes committed by illegal immigrants.

Child pornography is a misdemeanor in a sanctuary county? Go figure.

Related: Degenerate Teacher’s Aide Arrested for Licking the Feet of a Seven-Year-Old

The left-leaning website LGBTQ Nation appears to be running interference for Sutherland and posted:

While there’s no evidence that Sutherland, age 31, has sexually abused children, police discovered images of child pornography on his computer, according to WTOP.

Sutherland owns child pornography, was found with a child-sized doll in his bed, and worked in an elementary school until he was arrested for painting “groomer” on two libraries. Can’t that be reason enough to keep him away from kids?

Sutherland will face a judge in April for the child porn charges and in August for the “hate crime” allegations. Let’s see which imputations bring a stiffer sentence.

 

