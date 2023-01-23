FBI Agent Investigating Trump for Russia Ties Gets Arrested for Russia Ties

Cue the James Bond theme.

Charles McGonigal — the former FBI agent who led the Trump-Russia investigation — has been arrested for “agreeing to provide services” to the billionaire Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska.

FACT-O-RAMA! It seems everything the left accuses Trump of doing – like hoarding classified documents and collusing with Russians- they are guilty of doing themselves.

Sergey Shestakov, a former Soviet, then Russian diplomat, now an American citizen, was arrested as well.

The two men are charged with trying to have Deripaska removed from the U.S. sanctions list.

“Both previously worked with Deripaska to attempt to have his sanctions removed, and, as public servants, they should have known better,” Damian Williams, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, claimed in a statement. “This Office will continue to prosecute those who violate U.S. sanctions enacted in response to Russian belligerence in Ukraine in order to line their own pockets.”

Charges against both men include:

A single count of violating the IEEPA (International Emergency Economic Powers Act)

One count of conspiring to commit money laundering

An additional count of money laundering

Each of these counts carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in a federal hoosegow. Shestakov was also charged with one count of lying to the FBI, which could snag him a maximum of five additional years.

In short, the high-ranking FBI agent sent to investigate Trump for colluding with Russia was busted for colluding with a Russian oligarch.

AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

If you have time to kill, you can watch MSNBC punchinello Rachel Maddow eagerly beclown herself trying to link Trump to a Russian oligarch. The two-year investigation into “Trump-Russia collusion” obviously crashed and burned like the Hindenburg.

“The FBI is committed to the enforcement of economic sanctions designed to protect the United States and our allies, especially against hostile activities of a foreign government and its actors,” FBI Assistant Director in Charge Michael J. Driscoll declared. “Russian oligarchs like Oleg Deripaska perform global malign influence on behalf of the Kremlin and are associated with acts of bribery, extortion, and violence.”

Both McGonigal and Shestakov also agreed to — and did — investigate a rival oligarch of Deripaska, who then secretly paid them an undisclosed amount of money through various shell companies.

This isn’t the only time an FBI agent was busted for the same crime he was supposedly investigating.

In 2021, FBI agent David Harris was investigating sex crimes against kids when he was arrested on sexual assault charges in five locations, some of which involved minors.

Also in 2021, FBI agent Eduardo Valdivia shot a homeless man who cursed the agent for not giving him money. Valdivia was indicted for second-degree murder, but a judge released him on personal bond. The Clown News Network (CNN) ran cover for the agent. Check out the carefully chosen words CNN used to describe an FBI agent shooting of an unarmed homeless man:

Valdivia, 37 of Gaithersburg, Maryland, was on his way to work when he allegedly got into a verbal exchange with Steven Slaughter while on a Red Line train after 6 a.m. on December 15, when shots were fired.

Shouldn’t that read “when Valdivia attempted to murder the homeless man by firing several shots into him at close range?”

A judge let the agent walk free, and the Pravda news covered for him. Just to make it a commie trifecta of vacuity, a witness to the shooting stated, “the person who was shot got into Valdivia’s face without a mask on.”