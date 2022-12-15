Guns Blazing, Trump Declares War on American Free Speech Despots. FBI Hardest Hit.

Trump declared war Thursday on those who have been censoring online content by releasing his plan to “reclaim” free speech for the United States.

With a bang, Trump released his 5-point plan. His nearly seven-minute video begins with the declaration:

If we don’t have free speech, then we just don’t have a free country. It’s as simple as that. If this fundamental right is allowed to perish, then the rest of our rights and liberties will topple, just like dominoes. One by one, they’ll go down. That’s why today I’m announcing my plan to shatter the left-wing censorship regime and to reclaim the right to free speech for all Americans, and reclaim is a very important word in this case because they’ve taken it away.

Trump then takes aim at “deep state bureaucrats, silicone valley tyrants, left-wing activists, and depraved corporate news media” who have been “conspiring to manipulate and silence the American people” on everything from elections to public health.

COMMIE-O-RAMA! Before Elon Musk took over Twitter, anyone questioning the 2020 election results or the federal response to all things COVID faced the possibility of being kicked off of the social media giant’s platform.

Trump’s 5-point plan to make free speech great again includes:

1) Within hours of being sworn in, Trump claims he will sign an Executive Order (EO) banning ANY federal department or agency from colluding with anyone to censor lawful speech. He will ban federal money from being used to label domestic speech as “dis” or “mis” information.

2) He will order the DOJ to investigate and prosecute anyone involved with online censorship, including members of the FBI.

3) Trump will ask Congress to send a bill to him revising Section 230.

4) Trump wants to break up the “toxic censorship industry,” including universities, that has arisen to tackle so-called “mis” and disinformation. Trump stated that schools and non-profits caught red-handed should lose federal financial backing for five years, if not longer.

5) Congress should pass a digital bill of rights law, meaning government officials will need a court order to take down online content. This means the FBI could no longer have weekly meetings with Twitter and Facebook to have content removed at their will.

RELATED: Trump Should Not Return to Twitter — Here’s Why

Trump also urged House Republicans to send preservation letters—now—to Biden, the Biden campaign, Silicon Valley tech giants, and anyone else involved in censorship.

FACT-O-RAMA! Trump called for a “seven-year cooling off period” before any employee of the FBI, DOD, CIA, NSA, DNI, and DHS can take a job with any company possessing vast quantities of U.S. user data.

Trump repeatedly mentioned going after federal employees involved in online censorship and mentioned the FBI by name several times.

Trump closed with the following:

The fight for free speech is a matter of victory or death for America, and for the survival of Western Civilization itself. When I am president, this whole rotten system of censorship and information control will be ripped out of the system at large. There won’t be anything left. By restoring free speech we will begin to reclaim our democracy and save our nation. Thank you and God bless America.

You can watch Trump declare war on the apparatchik Americans looking to gut free speech in the video below.