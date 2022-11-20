BREAKING: Mass Shooting at Gay Bar Leaves Five Dead and 18 Injured

Police responded to a shooting Saturday night at 11:57 at a gay nightclub called “Club Q” in Colorado Springs, Colo. Thus far five people are reported dead and another 18 have been injured. Those numbers could rise.

CLUB Q SHOOTING: 5 dead, 18 injured following late Saturday night shooting at the Colorado Springs club according to @CSPDPIO, additional info coming at a 8 am presser. Stick with @KRDONC13 for new developments. @BartKRDO @BrynnCarmanTV @Jhelmuth pic.twitter.com/nOo2X2CE8I — Dan Beedie KRDO (@BeedieonTV) November 20, 2022

“Numerous officers and medical immediately responded to the area and officers immediately made entry,” Lt. Pamela Castro, spokesperson for CSPD, revealed to reporters. “They did locate one individual who is believed to be a suspect inside.”

You can watch the entire press briefing here.

Thirty-four firefighters and 11 ambulances were dispatched to the scene. Some ambulances packed in up to three victims for transfer to local hospitals. The FBI is also on the scene and investigating.

The police have not yet released the name of the attacker, the motive, or the type of weapon used.

FACT-O-RAMA! Though some mass shootings garner worldwide attention, those make up a very small fraction of shootings in the U.S. every year. Most mass shootings are gang-related.

Related: A Deep Dive into Mass Shooting Data (Rachel Maddow Hardest Hit)

Patrons of Club Q are possibly responsible for subduing the shooter who was being treated for injuries sustained in the brutal attack, though the police claim they aren’t sure who stopped the onslaught.

The Club Q Facebook page released a brief statement calling this a “hate” attack.

Club Q is devastated by the senseless attack on our community. Our prays and thoughts are with all the victims and their families and friends. We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack.

Comments have been pouring in from around the world, most sending thoughts and prayers, and a few calling for stricter gun laws.

Colorado has been the home of numerous mass shootings over the years, including the 1999 Columbine school shooting, a shooting at an Aurora theater, and more recent shootings in Boulder and Arvada.

A press conference is scheduled for 8 a.m. local time. This story is developing and may be updated as more information is released.