Can't Keep a Good Thug Down: Sex Offender is Freed, Violently Sucker Punches Man, Goes Free Again

Van Phu Bui, 55, was arrested for a cowardly yet brutal sucker punch he threw at his victim from behind. Fortunately for police and all of New York City, a restaurant’s surveillance camera caught it.

The chickenhearted Bui is seen nonchalantly putting on work gloves as he surreptitiously meanders behind the victim, 52-year-old Jesus Cortes, before throwing a haymaker to the right side of Cortes’ head.

GRAPHIC WARNING

VIDEO: Diner's skull fractured in unprovoked punch at Bronx restaurant; suspect sought https://t.co/v3ppgG7HTp pic.twitter.com/oezD5zTLme — 1010 WINS (@1010WINS) August 17, 2022

Cortes literally didn’t know what hit him. He fell to the sidewalk and didn’t get up. He was hospitalized and is in stable but critical condition with a skull fracture, broken cheek, and bleeding on the brain. His family told reporters that his head is severely swollen.

FACT-O-RAMA! Cortes founded a Mexican nonprofit group with a sibling and teaches Mexican foklore dancing.

Police believe the two men didn’t know each other, and law enforcement agencies haven’t released a motive for the seemingly unprovoked attack. Bui was charged with attempted murder and was shockingly being held without bail. I’m guessing that’s when New York City’s notoriously woke, thug-loving district attorney, Alvin Bragg, must have woken up. Bui’s charges were reduced to third-degree assault and second-degree harassment, because he “intentionally (caused) physical injury and with intent to harass, annoy or alarm another person,” a report stated.

Alarm? The victim has bleeding on the brain. Bui skated out of jail without bail and is out on supervised release.

But wait, there’s more. Here is the kicker: Bui should have spent his life in prison. He drew a six-year-to-life sentence for first-degree sexual assault back in 1995 for viciously attacking a 17-year-old girl. He was paroled in 2019. He is registered as a Level 3 sex offender, the worst of the worst. Before his sexual assault conviction, Bui was charged with robbery and criminal possession of a weapon. What does it take to stay in a New York City jail?

“That kind of person shouldn’t be out on the street,” Cortes’ sister, Veronica Cortes, told the New York Daily News. “I felt helplessness and anger and sadness because that person who did the damage does not know the damage he did to the whole family.”

FACT-O-RAMA! Bui was paroled in 2019, the same year N.Y.’s, disgraced former governor Andrew “handsy” Cuomo decided to let prisoners out on early parole because of “racism” or something — and then denied he let them out.

Bui was living at a shelter four blocks from the crime scene. He was (laughably) working somewhere as a security guard.

This assault is the latest in what has been three years of violent crime gone amuck in our nation’s big blue cities.

New York Rep. Lee Zeldin is running to bounce commie Gov. Kathy Hochul out of Albany in November. He knows New Yorkers are sick of the carnage and has promised (almost daily) to send Alvin Bragg to the history books.

Here below is another example of what happens when criminals don’t fear law and order. If you are reading this and you live in New York, VOTE LEE ZELDIN.