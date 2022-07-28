Would-Be Kavanaugh Assassin Was 'Shooting for Three' Justices, Sources Confirm

Nicholas Roske, the California man who attempted to kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, was literally gunning for a SCOTUS trifecta. He wanted to kill three justices. His plan was to “change the votes for decades to come,” according to court documents.

"Two dead judges ain't gonna do nothing," an unnamed user told Roske in a Discord message. "You would die before you killed them all." Roske: "Yeah but I could get at least one, which would change the votes for decades to come, and I am shooting for 3."https://t.co/tktbhD8KIu — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) July 28, 2022

Roske flew in from California and took a taxi to Kavanaugh’s house. He was armed with a handgun, a knife, pepper spray, and burglary tools. Roske left Kavanaughs’ house when he saw marshals standing guard and called the police on himself. Roske told investigators that he wanted to kill Kavanaugh to “give his life purpose.”

According to FBI documents, Roske told someone on the chat app “Discord” that he was “gonna stop roe v wade from being overturned.”

“What u tryna do,” his Discord crony asked.

“Remove some people from the supreme court,” Roske responded.

The other person suggested that doing so wouldn’t have much of an impact. Roske responded by suggesting he “could get at least one” and was “shooting for 3.”

“All of the major decisions for the past 10 years have been along party lines so if there are more liberal than conservative judges, they will have the power,” Roske retorted.

The individual Roske was chatting with has not been charged.

Related: It Seems the Democrats Kinda Sorta Want a Conservative Justice to Get Killed

Accoding to the FBI, Roske also posed two questions on the app Reddit:

“Would Kavanaugh being removed from the SC help women long term?”

“How difficult is it to covertly take out an HVT?” HVT stands for “high-value target”

Roske also performed web searches on his phone for “most effective place to stab someone,” “Reagan assassination attempt,” “quietest semi auto rifle,” “supreme court,” and “assassin skills.”

Roske is looking at life behind bars if found guilty.