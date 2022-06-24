[VIDEO] The Hits Just Keep Coming! BLM Rioter Snags 10-Year Sentence for Trying to Burn Cops Alive

Malik Fard Muhammad, 25, and his girlfriend Kristin McGuire traveled from Indianapolis, Ind., to Portland, Ore., to fight with cops. Muhammad will be extending his stay for an extra ten years, compliments of the feds.

Malik Muhammed has been charged w/attempted murder among other serious crimes for throwing homemade IEDs at police during BLM-Antifa riots. The state criminal complaint says he bought bottles & bats from Goodwill w/his girlfriend, Kristin McGuire. The two came from Indianapolis. pic.twitter.com/1CZKOUSnK7 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) June 22, 2021

As per a document from the Department of Justice (DOJ), Muhammad traveled to Portland for the sole purpose of rioting.

Muhammad is alleged to have traveled to Portland with his girlfriend from their home in Indianapolis for the specific purpose of violently engaging in civil disorder during recent area riots. On September 5, 2020, during a large civil disturbance in east Portland, demonstrators threw dangerous objects at police, including commercial grade fireworks, Molotov cocktails, and bottles. At least one demonstrator was seriously burned by a Molotov cocktail thrown in the direction of police. Muhammad was present at this event and provided baseball bats to members of the crowd.

The document further states that information gleaned from Muhammad’s phone proves he passed out baseball bats to other rioters and bragged about it to friends. His phone also provided a shopping list of items needed to make Molotov cocktails.

EVIDENCE-O-RAMA! Muhammad and his girlfriend left the Goodwill price stickers on the baseball bats and growler bottles they bought, two of which were recovered and used to trace the items to a particular Goodwill. The store provided credit card and video evidence of the lovers buying the items.

A credit card receipt in his gal-pal’s name showed that Muhammad and McGuire purchased 14 larger “growler” bottles from a Goodwill store, which were later be used for Molotov cocktails.

FACT-O-RAMA! No firebombs were thrown at police on January 6.

A video shows Muhammad throwing a firebomb at the police. One officer’s leg caught fire.

Here is video of the rioter accused by Oregon prosecutors of being Malik Muhammed throwing a Molotov cocktail at a group of Portland police. pic.twitter.com/s6NmlsG084 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) June 23, 2021

Muhammad was sentenced to ten years in federal prison for his crimes.

The same court document details Muhammad’s trip to Louisville, Ky., to meet with “anti-government and anti-authority violent extremist groups” to participate in tactical and firearms training.

In an unusual move, local law enforcement has also charged Muhammad with 26 felonies, including but not limited to:

rioting

unlawfully possessing a firearm

first-degree attempted murder

unlawfully manufacturing an explosive device

first-degree criminal mischief

Muhammad was handed a ten-year sentence for these crimes as well. His federal sentences will, unfortunately, run concurrently. The federal conviction is an odd but welcome move considering liberals have given the Antifa gals and their BLM friends a pass when it comes to federal charges.