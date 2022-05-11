BREAKING: Dems Vote to Codify Roe v. Wade Into Law, Get Clown-Slapped Instead

Senate Democrats voted to make abortion a federally protected “right,” but the final vote sent them packing. The bill would have overridden almost every state-level restriction. It would also have allowed legal abortion up to the point of birth. Also noteworthy, the bill never actually had a chance to pass. It was all for show.

“There is no moderation in this bill,” Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) declared on the Senate floor. “Just brutal indifference hiding behind euphemisms. Fortunately, it won’t pass.”

BREAKING: Democrats FAIL to codify so called “abortion rights” in Senate https://t.co/gldqAnPL5C — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 11, 2022

The charge was led by Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.). No word on whether or not he is going to flex his Stella Adler acting class muscles and weep again.

FACT-O-RAMA! Ruth Bader Ginsburg once stated that Roe v. Wade was “heavy-handed judicial intervention that was difficult to justify and appears to have provoked, not resolved, conflict.”

Gropey Joe Biden was quick, (for once) to react. “This failure to act comes at a time when women’s constitutional rights are under unprecedented attack and it runs counter to the will of the majority of American people,” he said.

Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) called the bill “extreme” but wasn’t surprised the Democrats called for the vote. He even gave Democrats a little jab.

“But I guess when the abortion lobby calls, our Democrat colleagues come running,” Thune stated from the Senate floor.