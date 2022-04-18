Woke 'Specialists' Erupt Over DJ in Blackface. Surprise! He's Really Black.

Woke never sleeps. Two triggered dolts, Jill Lassen, who is white, and Stuart Rhoden, who is black, both of whom claim to somehow “specialize” in diversity, inclusion, and equity (DIE), flipped their wigs over a DJ wearing blackface. Little did they know that the DJ has been wearing his “black face” since he was born. He is black.

Deport these clowns back to California. Then build a wall to seal them in.https://t.co/MPtfi1FgIH — RazörFist (@RAZ0RFIST) April 18, 2022

Apparently, the DIE “specialists” haven’t actually seen a lot of black people up close. The two stooges accused Kim Koko Hunter, 56, of being a white man dressed in blackface after seeing pictures of a party where he was spinning tunes at a school charity function. Rhoden and Lassen jumped on their high horses, did what DIE “specialists” do best, and promptly humiliated themselves accused the school district of being “racist” on Facebook.

Lassen is a co-chairperson of the Scottsdale Parent Council diversity, equity, and inclusion committee. Rhoden is a member of the school district’s Equity and Inclusion Committee. Will they resign in disgrace? No word of that, of course.

The local PTA president, Megan Livengood, was quick to clown-slap the DIE-namic duo.

“The DJ that the Hopi PTA hire[d] was, in fact, a Black man. It is insulting that you feel myself or PTA condone racist behavior or encourage it by posting on social media.”

FACT-O-RAMA! Jill Lassen fancies herself “an ardent community volunteer, activist, and ally to the LGBTQ+ community.” She also supports “Drag Queen Story Hour” in Arizona book stores and libraries and apparently has a scorpion in her bazoo when it comes to “super-rich, white Karens.”

Lassen could taste the clown glove as it smacked her tragically slow-witted, accusatory face and finally fell on her dull, woke sword.

“You are right, we should’ve reached out and inquired before making such accusations,” She responded. “I cannot fathom the hurt, anger, and frustration you felt after you and others volunteered countless hours on your event. Again I truly apologize.”

Rhoden, however, doubled down on his desperate bid to find racism where there wasn’t any. He posted two “now and then” pictures of DJ Koko, attempting to prove the DJ, though black, MIGHT have made his face darker. Or maybe it was an issue of lighting.

“Let me be clear, a black man, apparently in black face is an entirely different discussion than a white person,” Rhoden posted. “However, it seems at the very least he is in darker make-up if not ‘Black face’ or I am completely mistaken and it’s the lighting of the patio.”

So now it’s a black man in blackface OR patio lighting. Got it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Koko Hunter (@kimkokohunter)



DJ Koko took to Facebook live to ridicule the morons in his own words.

They thought that the DJ there or the person there was in a blackface, and the person that they thought was in blackface was me. How many chips in the ice cream did you see? They were probably thinking the same thing I am, wow there are no black people here.

Rhoden finally, kinda, sorta, apologized to the black “dude.”

“So here’s what I want to say. I apologize to the dude for the implication, but the sentiment still stands,” Rhoden responded. “Black face by anyone, in this day and age is problematic. I also apologize to folks who reposted and made other statements based on my assumption.”

Related: Wokeism Is a Religion Without Grace

DJ Koko denied he was wearing blackface.

“Was I not black enough? How black do I got to be for people to know that I’m an actual black person,” he later quipped, leaving the DIE dopes with black egg on their faces.

You can hear an interview with Hunter here.

You can fight the “woke” wanks here. Become a PJ Media VIP Member NOW. Don’t let the left silence us. Keep the news and opinions that reflect YOUR values flowing. The Zuckerbeast is actively trying to silence us. A VIP Membership keeps us, and you, in the fight for the soul of our nation.