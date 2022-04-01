[WATCH] Ukraine Fights Back! Allegedly Hits Russian Fuel Depot

Russia has accused Ukraine of launching a strike on a Russian fuel depot in the town of Belgorod.

"Один отстрелялся, потом второй! Уууууу сколько их там!": перелякані орки публікують відео авіаудару по нафтобазі в Бєлгороді

Хто зна – чиї гелікоптери Рашистська влада повідомляє, що зараз горить 8 резервуарів із паливом, є загроза переходу вогню ще на стільки ж. pic.twitter.com/rHYFh62aPt — hochu domoy v UA (@hochu_dodomu) April 1, 2022

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov claims the strike isn’t helping with peace discussions.

“Clearly, it’s not what could create conditions for further talks,” Peskov told TASS, a Russian state-owned news agency

Invading Ukraine wasn’t really helpful either.

Ukraine’s foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, won’t say if Ukraine bombed the depot or not.

“I can neither confirm nor reject the claim that Ukraine was involved in this simply because I do not possess all the military information,” Kuleba quipped from Warsaw, Poland.

The spokesman for the Belgorod airport, Anastasia Golodova, claims two Ukrainian helicopters blew up the fuel depot, though none of the videos below show the choppers are Ukrainian.

Russian firefighters have been battling the huge inferno since the two helicopters fired rockets into the oil dumps.

The depot is located at the Belgorod airport, which was reportedly not damaged.

