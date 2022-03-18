A Week of Clown-Slaps for the Left

It was a brutal week for leftists in the U.S. and a wonderful time to be on the side of the righteous. Pour yourself a Friday night cocktail, open a beer, light a cigar, and enjoy their pain.

Dr. Fauxi (see what I did there, like he isn’t a real doctor?) is teasing/threatening to retire. This highest-paid geezer in the Federal gubment hinted at sending himself to the cornfield this week, ironically just as Republicans are fixing to gut the Democrats like a catfish in the mid-term elections. Rand Paul must be licking his chops.

Greg Nash/Pool via AP

Now that the GOP wants to investigate dictator Fauci, pending the mid-terms, he wants to retire.https://t.co/5SxxzE9EjD — Twittler Is Censorship (@realjoshuareid) March 18, 2022

Remember that Van Halen cassette you had called “1984,” with the song on it, “Hot for Teacher?” That was released when Fauxi (did it again!) got the gig he still has now. He is the J. Edgar Hoover of the Federal medical system. (No idea if he wears women’s undies.)

As happy as I am to see the legacy galoot disappear, I can’t help but wish he would be punished for his nincompoopery. I want to see him perp-walked on CNN as Don Lemon weeps into his bra. (Kidding, I don’t watch CNN and besides, they would likely avoid that footage and instead show a tape of Donald Trump Jr. hunting elk while calling him a monster). I want Fauxi put into the punishment cart and pulled through the village as angry townies like you and I throw rancid cabbage at his smug, ignorant face.

Fauci retiring before Rand Paul fires him is like having a serial killer die just before getting arrested. — Kevin Downey, Jr. (@kevindowneyjr) March 18, 2022

Another gut-busting laugh this week was the divorce of the commies’ favorite couple, Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon. Fredo is suing CNN for $125 million and threw Lemon under the bus in his attempt to win the mad stacks.

From the lawsuit:

CNN anchor Don Lemon was widely criticized for a flagrant breach of journalistic ethics when actor Jussie Smollett testified at trial that Lemon had texted him to warn him that Chicago police did not believe Smollett’s allegations of suffering a racist, homophobic attack. Lemon had covered Smollett’s accusations and his subsequent investigation and prosecution, so intervening in the ongoing investigation by texting Smollett was an inexcusable breach of ethics. Yet CNN did nothing; Lemon was not disciplined in any way.

Don’t worry, Miss Lemon, your brofriend also went after Jeffery Toobin for waxing his dolphin on a Zoom call.

Similarly in October 2020, CNN’s chief political analyst, Jeffrey Toobin, was suspended and fired by The New Yorker, where he also served as a staff writer, after he masturbated while on a video call with colleagues. Despite this sordid act of sexual harassment, CNN took no disciplinary action against Toobin; instead, CNN permitted Toobin to take a seven-month “hiatus” to “deal with a personal issue.” CNN later allowed Toobin to return to work without even issuing a public apology.

During 2020 a lot of the political narrative on the election and covid was perpetuated from Chris Cuomo's sanctimonious Bully pulpit on CNN.

Now Chris is suing CNN for journalistic malpractice. Meanwhile, the American public will forever suffer from the lies and false narratives. pic.twitter.com/i3bLxIUxDn — Weapons of Mass Distraction (@WeaponsofMassD) March 18, 2022

This week, we also FINALLY saw a poke in the face to the woke slimesters. Even as the supposed “feminists” of the vagina-hat brigade remain silent, REAL women are standing up for REAL women.

Regular man Lia Thomas, famous for being a man who competes against women in swimming competitions, is credited with “winning” another race. The three actual winners dodged Lia and her penis to pose for their respective victories in the NCAA competition.

First Place=Emma, Second Place=Erica, Third=Brooke. In the TransRace in the Unspecial Olympics First Place to=Lia. https://t.co/HZsov1uTBr — Ricks Thompson (@ThompsonRicks) March 18, 2022

Mad bomb shouts to the brave young women fighting to save women’s sports from inadequate men looking for a trophy. It sure would be nice if right-leaning institutions like Fox News would stop calling men “she” as they rob women of trophies, endorsements, and scholarships.

Anyway you slice it, the lefty prigs have taken a few gut-punches this week. Who knows but this time next year, our nation may — with luck — be at a point where the commies are no longer trying to brainwash kids with transgender nonsense. Florida’s Gov. Ron Desantis is leading the way. How hard can it be for others to notice his success and jump on the bandwagon? Anytime now. …