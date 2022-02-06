PINKO ALERT: Kindergarten Kids in Masks Forced Into BLM School Parade, and That's Just the Beginning

Get them while they are young. More proof that Marxists have taken over our schools.

Apparatchik “teachers” decided kindergarten students from the private Lowell School in Washington, D.C. would march around the school with two things: masks on their faces and BLM signs in their hands.

A school in DC forced kindergarteners to march around with BLM signs and chant “Black Lives Matter” pic.twitter.com/wGiuBY13Yg — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) February 4, 2022

You can see that someone added, “Sound on as our pre-primary students raise their voices.” Actually, I hear the sentiments of a Marxist teacher imposing her/his/its will onto very young kids. Well played, commie. It’s weird how the faces of adults do not appear in the video. In fact, near the end, it almost seems as if the cameraman is trying to NOT record an adult.

FACT-O-RAMA! You can have your child indoctrinated in Lowell’s kindergarten program for only $38,553 per year.

The kids are also wearing the Fauci face diaper, even though only 235 kids aged 5-14 have died of/with COVID-19 in the past two years. Also, the CDC JUST said that those cloth masks are the least effective of all masks. But hey, those kids aren’t wearing masks for their health; they are wearing them so that they learn to conform and submit at an early age. And what better way to ingrain young minds than to force them to engage in two prevailing institutions of today’s American Marxism: wearing a mask while chanting “black lives matter”?

It gets uglier.

Last month, Centennial Elementary School in Denver went into full brainwash mode for their “Black Lives Matter” week, going so far as to tell kindergarten and first-grade students to support the BLM movement and to squash the idea of the nuclear family. They also want their young students to be “transgender-affirming.” When I was in kindergarten, we played with blocks and outlined our hands to draw a turkey. We didn’t have to think about what gender we were going to be by summer break. The communist savages don’t care about poisoning young minds and stealing their childhood. In fact, they love it.

You may recall Denver’s Centennial Elementary School “families of color” playground night, where white kids weren’t “allowed” onto the playground, which was because of “equity” or something stupid. What better way to end racism than by telling one race of kids to stay away?

Denver School Promotes Playground Times Segregated By Race https://t.co/oJ5mOpWZsV — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) December 14, 2021

Did I mention (oh wait, I DID!) that BLM is FINALLY getting the scrutiny it deserves? Hit that last link to read about what you already know, that BLM was never about helping black folks; it was always a grifter scheme cloaked in the cape of “equity.”

The charity known as Black Lives Matter is not only in hot water financially. Did I mention (I DID!) that BLM and their ideals are getting black people killed? Why would wokesters push an agenda, as well as an organization, that has done nothing for black folks but get them slaughtered in record numbers?

Ask these questions now, because I fear future generations won’t ask; they will simply comply. Remember Communist goal #17: