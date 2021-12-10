News & Politics

Black Supremacy? BLM Tells Followers Not to Shop in White Stores

By Kevin Downey Jr. Dec 10, 2021 12:12 PM ET
‘Tis the season to be racist! Black Lives Matter is dreaming of a black Christmas! They want their followers to boycott “white” companies this Christmas season.

BlackXMas.org is one of those groups. Their site reads: “#BUILDBLACK #BUYBLACK #BANKBLACK We’re dreaming of a #Blackxmas. That means no spending with white companies from 11/26/2021-01/01/2022.”

They also link to a Yes-and-No questionnaire thingy where they ask for your email and, you guessed it, a  donation! It didn’t ask me if I’m black before hitting me up for a few bucks.

The entire movement appears to be about not only boycotting “white” businesses but about investing in black communities. This is odd because BLM kept most of the $90 million they took in back in 2020 and did not spread much around.

Michael Brown Sr., the father of the infamous thug who did NOT say “Hands up don’t shoot” before getting shot and killed as he was attacking a cop in Ferguson, Mo., asked in March why BLM didn’t throw any cheddar his way. He is looking for $20 million.

Patrisse Cullors, one of BLM’s Marxist cofounders, decided she would rather resign from BLM than spread the wealth. She quit after buying her fourth mansion.

A member of BLM wants to remind us this BlackXmas season that capitalism “doesn’t like” black folks.

As BLMLA organizer, Jan Williams, reminds us, “Capitalism doesn’t love Black people.” In fact, white-supremacist-capitalism invented policing, initially as chattel-slavery-era “paddy rollers,” in order to protect its interests and put targets on the backs of Black people.

Time to buy stock in FUBU—a hip-hop store. (FUBU stands for “For us, by us.”)

They also want you to fly their Yuletide racist “Black Xmas” logo. Because nothing says “Christmas” like a log on the fire, a cup of eggnog, and a double helping of back supremacy!

(Image via Black Lives Matter)

 

 

 

 

 

Kevin Downey Jr.

Kevin Downey, Jr. Is a comedian and columnist. When he isn't writing or performing on stage he is collecting surf records and perhaps practicing his mixologist skills at his tiki bar. His apartment, the Atomic Bunker,  looks like it was furnished from George Jetson's garage sale.

