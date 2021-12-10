Black Supremacy? BLM Tells Followers Not to Shop in White Stores

‘Tis the season to be racist! Black Lives Matter is dreaming of a black Christmas! They want their followers to boycott “white” companies this Christmas season.

BLM's #BlackXmas campaign calls for boycotting "white businesses." "BLM is biting the hand that feeds them..and this should be a real teachable moment for these woke corporations." —Fmr Cinci Mayor @KenBlackwell 🔥WATCH @NationSpeaksTNS on @EpochTVus👉 https://t.co/x3sIrMfhbf pic.twitter.com/sP5hxN1Tfu — The Nation Speaks with @CindyDrukier (@NationSpeaksTNS) December 9, 2021

BlackXMas.org is one of those groups. Their site reads: “#BUILDBLACK #BUYBLACK #BANKBLACK We’re dreaming of a #Blackxmas. That means no spending with white companies from 11/26/2021-01/01/2022.”

They also link to a Yes-and-No questionnaire thingy where they ask for your email and, you guessed it, a donation! It didn’t ask me if I’m black before hitting me up for a few bucks.

The entire movement appears to be about not only boycotting “white” businesses but about investing in black communities. This is odd because BLM kept most of the $90 million they took in back in 2020 and did not spread much around.

Michael Brown Sr., the father of the infamous thug who did NOT say “Hands up don’t shoot” before getting shot and killed as he was attacking a cop in Ferguson, Mo., asked in March why BLM didn’t throw any cheddar his way. He is looking for $20 million.

Today our co-founder, #Ferguson frontline organizer @VanguardTNT alongside #MikeBrown's father demands 20 million from #BlackLivesMatter in order to continue the work they and other have been doing since the uprising since 2014. pic.twitter.com/4rDA28ZKnB — TheIBFA (@THEIBFA) March 2, 2021

Patrisse Cullors, one of BLM’s Marxist cofounders, decided she would rather resign from BLM than spread the wealth. She quit after buying her fourth mansion.

A member of BLM wants to remind us this BlackXmas season that capitalism “doesn’t like” black folks.

As BLMLA organizer, Jan Williams, reminds us, “Capitalism doesn’t love Black people.” In fact, white-supremacist-capitalism invented policing, initially as chattel-slavery-era “paddy rollers,” in order to protect its interests and put targets on the backs of Black people.

Time to buy stock in FUBU—a hip-hop store. (FUBU stands for “For us, by us.”)

They also want you to fly their Yuletide racist “Black Xmas” logo. Because nothing says “Christmas” like a log on the fire, a cup of eggnog, and a double helping of back supremacy!