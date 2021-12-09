January 6 Meemaw 'Insurrectionist' Sentenced to Probation

MAGA granny Jennifer Parks and her friend, Esther, both of Kansas, entered the Capitol on January 6. They wandered around for 15 insurrectiony minutes and left when law enforcement told them to do so. They may have taken some seditious selfies.

The Department of Justice was hoping to nail Parks with 30 days of home detention and three years of probation for her brief, non-violent stroll through the Capitol. The judge gave her 24 months of probation, 60 hours of community service, and a $500 fine. Seems a bit harsh, considering there are pictures of Capitol cops letting people in. Parks’ traitorous partner, Esther Schwemmer, gets her comeuppance on December 12.

Starting shortly, we have a sentencing hearing for Jennifer Parks (left), of Kansas. She entered the Capitol w/ her friend Esther Schwemmer, who will be sentenced on 12/21. The DOJ wants Parks to serve 30 days of home detention as part of 3 years of probation. #CapitolRiot pic.twitter.com/DeOTOxza16 — Jordan Fischer (@JordanOnRecord) December 8, 2021

A video shows Parks offering comfort or aid to someone who appears to have been tear-gassed or pepper-sprayed before she entered the Capitol.

Prosecutors claim Parks should have known better than to enter after witnessing the carnage happening.

“There were so many red flags that were presented to the defendant on that day,” Justice Department attorney Anita Eve declared to U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols.

Parks’ public defender, Maria Jacob, informed the judge that there was no reason to believe Parks saw any of the violence that took place on the west side of the Capitol. Judge Nichols didn’t see a reason to come down hard on the MAGA granny.

“Ms. Parks deserves a relatively light sentence,” Judge Nichols stated, commenting on Parks’ clean arrest record and willingness to cooperate with the police. “Her conduct is relatively mild compared to others who were arrested that day.”

Parks did not take the stand as she feared she might “lose it,” so she wrote the following letter to be read in the courtroom. The letter read, in part,

If I could have that day back, I would not have gone to Washington, D.C., and I certainly would not have gone into the Capitol building. I sincerely apologize for my actions. I believe I am wiser and more discerning now than I was then and will spend years trying to make it up to the people I’ve disappointed.

In the letter, Parks claims she was “accidentally” arrested a 2nd time as she was walking into a doctor’s appointment because the FBI “forgot” to close her warrant. Her phone number was released by news outlets and she received “disturbing phone calls and text messages,” which prompted her to retire and close her business of 35 years.

FACT-O-RAMA! The FBI declared in August there was no insurrection on January 6.

Jennifer Parks is lucky. The unarmed Ashli Babbitt was shot to death in the Capitol. The story of Roseanne Boyland’s death, possibly at the hands of capitol police, is beginning to emerge. Victoria White claims she was beaten by police. In contrast, Parks got off easy.