Trump's Social Media Platform Gets $1 Billion Investment Boost, Dems Get Nervous

Donald Trump was the type of kid who, if you kicked him out of your sandbox, would build a bigger, better sandbox next to yours, probably with slot machines, velvet ropes, and model bartenders.

What did Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube think he would do after they booted him off their platforms shortly after the Jan. 6 protests?

Needless to say, Trump is fighting back by building his own social media platform called “TRUTH Social,” which he claims will “end censorship and political discrimination.”

Some people must feel pretty strongly about the Trump brand. Investors just kicked in another $1 billion, on top of the $293 million raised in September from an initial public offering (IPO) by Digital World Acquisition Corporation (DWAC).

Trump is enthused.

“$1 billion sends an important message to Big Tech that censorship and political discrimination must end,” Trump declared. “As our balance sheet expands, Trump Media & Technology Group will be in a stronger position to fight back against the tyranny of Big Tech.”

TRUTH Social is expected to be rolled out in the first quarter of 2022, just in time for the 2022 midterm elections. You can join the waiting list here.

Trump used Twitter to work around the fake news media and get his messages out to his 88.7 million followers before the platform sandbagged his account. TRUTH Social is rumored to bear a resemblance to Twitter.

H8ters gonna hate, though. Fake Indian Senator Elizabeth Warren has already asked the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to sniff around the upcoming merger of Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) and Digital World Acquisition Corporation, the aforementioned company that launched the IPO for TRUTH Social.

Some people will never learn. Trump fights back. He has the money, determination, and roughly 80 million devotees on his side. The 2022 midterms are largely considered a harbinger for the 2024 presidential election, in which Trump has strongly hinted he will be a contender.