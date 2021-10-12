Defunding Seattle Police Was Just the Beginning: More Cops Ready to Walk Over COVID Vaccine Mandate

Seattle libs must be cheering the potential loss of roughly 40% of their police force over vaccine mandates.

As of Oct 6th, 292 Seattle police officers had not yet submitted proof of vaccination. That’s almost 30% of the department. One hundred eleven more cops have requested exemptions, and are waiting to hear if they will be approved.

Cops have until October 18 to show proof of vaccination or risk losing their jobs, thanks to a statewide vaccination mandate forcing police, paramedics, firefighters, and healthcare workers to bend their knees and raise their sleeves.

Mike Solan, president of the Seattle police officers union, claims this comes after the Seattle Police Dept. (SPD) has already been gutted, losing hundreds of cops to “defunding” since the “Summer of Love,” when anarchists took over a section of Seattle and renamed it the “CHOP” zone.

“This is about just saving jobs, period. We’ve had many conversations ever since the CHAZ/CHOP, we’ve lost close to 350 cops because we’re literally politically betrayed by our elected officials. Even, let’s just say we lose 50 cops, even if we just lose one, it’s devastating to how many losses we’ve already incurred,” Solan told KIRO Radio.

Solan said vaccinated cops may walk off the job in solidarity with their fellow officers who aren’t.

“In our opinion, it’s not about vaccinated versus the unvaccinated,” Solan continued. “The politics of this is simply standing in the breach to block against any form of segregation.”

FACT-O-RAMA! June 2021 saw a 125% rise in Seattle homicides from June 2020.

Solan wasn’t done talking.

“The optics of police jumping the line to get a vaccine was problematic for the city, and we were told not to get it,” Solan expounded. “Now, fast forward 18 months later, those same officers who could not work from home during the pandemic are now being told that they’re no longer needed if they don’t get this vaccine. Mind you, 85% of our populace is vaccinated.”

All of this over a vaccine for a virus that 98.4% of people in the U.S. will survive. This data doesn’t count Americans who contract COVID but aren’t tested.

Seattle’s mayor, Jenny “Summer of Love” Durkan, who was all for defunding the police until she realized how stupid that is, issued an email to the SPD, saying, “We value each of you, and do not want to lose you as employees, but the people that count on you the most are the ones that need you to get vaccinated.”

It’s hard to see why the mayor insists on vaccinations. Unless she is just good at following Biden’s commie directives.

Southwest pilots are unofficially boycotting going to work over the vaccine mandates, causing thousands of flights to be canceled. Unconfirmed rumors suggest a nationwide trucker strike might be looming, as per radio host and cheeseburger maestro Jesse Kelly.

Don’t think it can’t happen? Truckers in Australia recently shut down a highway over the country’s commie COVID lockdowns and vaccine mandates.