Guess What Dirty Democrat Tricksters Are Trying to Sneak Into Their $3.5 Trillion Package?

Who is the Senate parliamentarian and why is this position important?

The Senate parliamentarian is a supposedly nonpartisan figure who arbitrates disagreements over Senate rules and guides the Senate through a myriad of regulations.

The current Senate parliamentarian is Elizabeth MacDonough.

Democrats want to include 8 million green cards in their monstrous $3.5 trillion package. They need MacDonough’s approval. Here is where it gets a little complicated.

Senate Democrats need MacDonough’s approval to pull off what is referred to as the “reconciliation process,” a procedure that was added to the Senate’s rules in the early 1970s. The roughly 45-year-old process allows some types of budget bills to pass through the upper chamber with just a simple majority. It allows the bypassing of filibusters by opponents.

Ultimately, MacDonough, whose job it is to protect the rights of both parties, will decided what is and is not acceptable with regard to the procedures.

Democrat senators are obviously gung-ho about handing over 8 million green cards to illegal immigrants who have crossed our southern border, as it almost guarantees 8 million new Democrat voters.

“If more and more people become legal permanent residents, they qualify for some government programs,” Senator Durbin stated. “But economists agree that for every dollar paid out through a government program to a legal permanent resident, ten dollars is returned to the economy.”

Which economists, Dick? And if that’s the case, why aren’t we ALL on welfare? Wouldn’t that make the country wealthier?

Is MacDonough likely to support the measure? Durbin admitted that he was unsure, further noting that the decision is “entirely within her hands at this point.”

If the Democrats can’t prove the green cards are budget-related, MacDonough isn’t likely to approve it. According to her past decisions, MacDonough has had no problem saying “no” to both parties. The onus is on Democrats to prove that 8 million green cards for illegal immigrants are somehow budget-related.