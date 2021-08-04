German Paper Apologizes for Scaring Kids With Panic-Driven Coverage of Covid

Is CNN Paying Attention?

In a shocking example of media honesty, the editor-in-chief of Germany’s top newspaper, Bild, has apologized for the news outlet’s panic-driven coverage of the China flu. He specifically singled out children who were told “that they were going to murder their grandma.”

Editor-in-chief Julian Reichelt videotaped his apology and told the children of Germany he was sorry for Bild’s coverage, which was “like poison” and “made you feel like you were a mortal danger to society.”

Julian Reichelt, the editor-in-chief of @BILD– one of the largest newspapers in Germany, apologized to the children of Germany for the COVID-19 coverage in his newspaper that made them “victims of neglect, isolation and loneliness.”

Julian Reichelt, the editor-in-chief of @BILD – one of the largest newspapers in Germany, apologized to the children of Germany for the COVID-19 coverage in his newspaper that made them “victims of neglect, isolation and loneliness.” Read the subtitles. pic.twitter.com/hn0B0u5H3E — Amy Tarkanian (@MrsT106) August 2, 2021

FACT-O-RAMA! You won’t see this in most news reports, but the Delta variant of COVID is less dangerous than the variant that China released in 2019. It has caused far fewer deaths and hospitalizations.

“To the millions of children in this country for whom our society is responsible, I want to express here what neither our government nor our Chancellor dares to tell you. We ask you to forgive us,”implored Reichelt.

Reichelt directed his apology to kids who have been terrorized by media fear porn, which has increased child depression and suicides worldwide.

Here are some excerpts from the apology : “To the millions of children in this country for whom our society is responsible, I want to express here what neither our government nor our Chancellor dares to tell you. We ask you to forgive us.”

“Forgive us for this policy which, for a year and a half, has made you victims of violence, neglect, isolation, and loneliness.”

“We persuaded our children that they were going to murder their grandma if they dared to be what they are, children. Or if they met their friends. None of this has been scientifically proven.”

“When a state steals the rights of a child, it must prove that by doing so it protects him against concrete and imminent danger. This proof has never been provided. It has been replaced by propaganda presenting the child as a vector of the pandemic.” Meanwhile, Back at the Ranch

A pediatric study showed that the increase of American kids committing suicide could be attributed to COVID stresses. Way to go, Don Lemon. We know you knew about the COVID-related depression in kids–CNN reported it last February.

“Months with significantly higher rates of suicide-related behaviors appear to correspond to times when COVID-related stressors and community responses were heightened, indicating that youth experienced elevated distress during these periods,” the report, which looked at people between the ages of 11 and 21, noted.

Rather than pull the Bat-chute on their admittedly over-the-top COVID panic button, CNN posted the advice of Lisa Furst, chief program officer of Vibrant Emotional Health, which runs the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

“If there’s a gun in the house, get rid of it for a while.”

Related: Don Lemon Pranked Us All

Meanwhile, Back at der Viehlfarm

Germany has seen violent anti-lockdown protests that are reminiscent of the 1930s.