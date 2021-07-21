Au Revoir! Antifa and BLM Rioters Are Finally Going to Prison

U n i c o r n s Are Real!

Few Antifa and BLM rioters have actually been punished for burning our cities last year and into 2021, but things may be changing. And it’s about time.

Cyan Waters Bass, who is oddly named after a Crayola crayon, will be spending the next four years in prison. Cyan, who is in his early 20s, pleaded guilty in state court last week to five charges, including first-degree arson.

Portland antifa member Cyan Waters Bass has been convicted & sentenced to 4 years in prison for throwing a firebomb at police & setting the Justice Center on fire at a riot. He’s one of the very few rioters sentenced to jail time. https://t.co/9z8TvfZncF — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 21, 2021

When Cyan was arrested, Portland police officers found he was carrying white marbles, a clear bottle of an unknown liquid, a black crowbar, a black slingshot, two lighters, and a black baseball cap. Not what people would bring to a “mostly peaceful” protest.

Cyan used the wrist rocket slingshot to damage windows in the Justice Center, a government building in downtown Portland that houses a police precinct, before using a flammable liquid to set the building on fire. The damage amounted to more than $46,000.