[WATCH] Shocking Video Shows Devastating China Flood

By Kevin Downey Jr. Jul 20, 2021 2:30 PM ET
Biblical Flooding

Torrential downpours in China’s Inner Mongolia region have led to the destruction of two dams, leading to massive flooding in nearby towns and cities. Dramatic video shows people being washed away.

The subway in the city of Zhengzhou was flooded and straphangers were trapped in subway cars in water that was over waist deep.

Below, a woman is pulled from a subway station. In the second video people are trapped in rising water. Notice one rider still wears a mask despite the real threat.

Some drivers were trapped in their cars.

Cars, livestock and people have been swept away by the floods. The Chinese have not yet released the number of human fatalities.

People are reported missing though no one seems to know how many as of yet.

An aluminum factory blew up due to the flooding.

WARNING The videos from here on out are graphic. Some show people drowning.

The first video shows the street giving way due to rain and swallowing onlookers.

The second video shows people in the water fighting for their lives.

In the second video, two people break away from the human chain.

Despite the collapse of the dams and the subsequent flooding, Chinese officials confirmed that locals were evacuated downstream and no casualties have yet been reported.

The Hulunbuir city government stated on WeChat (a messaging app banned by President Trump) that around 16,660 people have been affected by the flooding, with at least 53,807 acres of farmland underwater and infrastructure destroyed in the area.

Police were reportedly deployed to help more than 1,000 stranded sheep and took three hours to save the animals that were surrounded by rising floodwaters, which seems incredible since so many people need help.

China has more than 98,000 reservoirs used by the country to prevent flooding, generate power, and manage shipping, but more than 80% of them are over 40 years old, creating a potential safety risk, according to the government in Beijing. Earlier this year, China’s deputy water resources minister, Wei Shanzhong, announced at a briefing that nearly a third of the country’s reservoirs have not had a mandatory safety appraisal due to a lack of financial resources.

 

 

