Fla. Cop Shooter With Ties to Black Extremist Groups Captured

Massive Man Personhunt Pays Off

Cop shooter Othal Toreyane Resheen Wallace was arrested inside a treehouse in the woods in DeKalb County, Georgia, which is east of Atlanta. He was arrested around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning after an exhaustive search involving numerous law enforcement groups, including the FBI.

The land where Wallace was arrested is owned by a black militant extremist group called NFAC, (Not F***ing Around Coalition) of which he is a member. Wallace is also a member of the New Black Panthers and the Atlanta chapter of the Huey P. Newton Gun Club, thus making him a member in good standing in three black extremist groups. Even the milksops at the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) don’t like the new Black Panthers, calling them a “bigoted, anti-white, anti-Semitic black nationalist group that preaches hate toward the LGBT and Jewish communities.”

No word yet from President Joe Biden on the danger these radicals pose to law enforcement and to the country.

Wallace shot Daytona Beach Police Officer Jason Raynor in the head several days ago while the officer was looking into a “suspicious incident.” Officer Raynor’s body-cam video captured footage of the shooting.

THREAD (1 OF 2): A $100,000 reward is now available for anyone who can help authorities locate the man who shot one of our officers in the head earlier this evening. The man we're looking for is located in the video below. His name is Othal Wallace. He's 29 years old. pic.twitter.com/hYHNqVLg8C — Daytona Beach Police (@DaytonaBchPD) June 24, 2021

Wallace was reportedly captured with body armor and multiple weapons. Fox News reports Wallace has a long and violent criminal history.

NFAC

Debbie James, a spokeswoman for NFAC Global, claimed Wallace had been booted from the group in January, Fox News reported. Another rep from the group claimed the domestic terror group had disbanded.

“It doesn’t even really exist no more,” the NFAC’s Brandon Oliver told WKMG-TV of Orlando. “The NFAC, it’s pretty much over.” Yet they own land in Georgia. Huh…?

Officer Raynor

Raynor has a record of heroic acts during his career. One example occurred in 2018, when he was one of several officers who helped convince a distraught woman not to jump from a bridge as per the Daytona Beach News-Journal.

On Friday, the News-Journal reported that Raynor’s surgery “was fairly successful,” although he continues to be “fighting for his life.”