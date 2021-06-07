SHOCKER: Illegal Border Crossings by Venezuelans Up More Than 8000%

You read that right. Customs and Border Patrol, (CBP) reports that 10,864 Venezuelans have crossed the border this fiscal year, which began on October 1, 2020—in just the Del Rio sector. The Del Rio sector covers 47 counties and 245 miles of border along the Rio Grande in Southwest Texas. Last fiscal year the number of illegal immigrants from Venezuela was 135. If my calculator is accurate, that’s a 7947.71% increase. All thanks to Gropey Joe Biden.

Epoch Times reporter Charlotte Cuthbertson tweeted a video of Venezuelans in Texas waiting to get a lift by CBP to a processing center. One is seen on his phone utilizing his international phone plan.

Del Rio, Texas. 57 illegal aliens from Venezuela on Thursday evening. Hundreds of Venezuelans coming through here every day now. pic.twitter.com/qy3hX6dPeB — Charlotte Cuthbertson (@charlottecuthbo) June 4, 2021

It’s the same drill every time: people cross illegally, welcoming troopers hand them water and granola bars, the immigrants relieve themselves in the tall carrizo cane reeds and are soon picked up by CBP and driven to processing centers and then released. If you want to know why Kamala Harris hasn’t gone to the border it’s because she doesn’t need to. Things at the border are operating just as the Biden administration wants them to.

More than 119,000 illegal immigrants from 70 countries have been “apprehended” in the Del Rio sector alone so far this fiscal year.

Many of the illegal Venezuelans told The Epoch Times their route to the U.S. involved flying to Cancún then to Monterrey, Mexico, before crossing the river into Del Rio. Some came through Colombia. Most Venezuelans carry more belongings than people coming from Central America. A large portion of them plan to settle in Florida, where they have family members.

Del Rio’s Chief Patrol Agent Austin Skero tweeted that his officers encountered, not apprehended, over 5,8000 immigrants from 29 countries in seven days.

National security remains our number one priority and knowing who or what is entering our country is key. In just the last 7 days, our agents have encountered over 5,800 migrants from 29 different countries. During this same time, 63 smuggling attempts were caught on our highways pic.twitter.com/aoYtpdQl8a — Chief Patrol Agent Austin Skero (@USBPChiefDRT) June 4, 2021

