West Palm Beach Mayor Dave Kerner (D) Blasts '60 Minutes' Report on Florida Vaccine Rollout: 'Intentionally False'

I haven’t believed anything reported on 60 Minutes or anywhere else at CBS News since 2004, when they pushed some fake Texas Air National Guard memos to throw the presidential election for John Kerry. That effort failed, fortunately, and CBS ended up firing Dan Rather for persisting in the delusion that the memos were real. At the time, I assumed that getting rid of Rather was a step in the right direction. But CBS News didn’t learn anything from it. If anything, they’re 10 times worse now.

Just look at what 60 Minutes just tried to do to Ron DeSantis. Mollie Hemingway, The Federalist:

Rather than cover actual scandals involving Democrat governors and their botched responses to COVID, CBS’ “60 Minutes” tried to invent a scandal involving Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ distribution of vaccines. To push the false narrative and protect its favored governors, “60 Minutes” refused to interview people who disputed its false narrative, selectively edited video to hide facts, and omitted data that debunked its thesis and accurately describe Florida’s success.

You can read the whole thing here, but the short version is that 60 Minutes is full of 60 kinds of crap. Our friends at the Daily Caller called out a glaring example of this deceptive editing:

WATCH: CBS and @60Minutes excluded context from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in which he explains the steps his government took to make the decision to partner with Publix on vaccine distribution. The 60 Minutes version is first, followed by the full answer from DeSantis. pic.twitter.com/2KRQKPLOe7 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 5, 2021

And here’s the transcript:

The full unedited video shows that 60 Minutes cut out everything in bold from DeSantis in the transcript below. Pretty wild.https://t.co/7JtTrd69ikhttps://t.co/D2m7IpyD0U https://t.co/ctTwTEcJoT pic.twitter.com/MMOg987nJp — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) April 5, 2021

So this “reporter” is upset that she was humiliated in public, and she cut out the facts that proved it. Libs love to talk about “deceptive editing,” except when it’s actually happening because they’re the ones doing it.

And now the mayor of West Palm Beach, Democrat Dave Kerner, is blasting the 60 Minutes report as “intentionally false”:

In a statement, the Democratic mayor of Palm Beach County, Dave Kerner, says that 60 Minutes’s reporting is not just based on “bad information” but that it is “intentionally false.” https://t.co/7xiANSTCPS — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) April 5, 2021

Statement From Mayor Kerner by PJ Media on Scribd

“We have confronted this pandemic for over a year. Our residents, like all Americans, are tired. And the media is making it worse. They are hellbent on dividing us for cheap views and clicks. 60 Minutes should be ashamed.”

Kerner — who, again, is a Democrat — says 60 Minutes refused to talk to him. Yeah, because if they did, they’d have no story. At CBS News, facts just get in the way.

I don’t blame Mayor Kerner for being ticked off. What’s the conspiracy theory here? Publix donated to DeSantis, and in return he did some sort of shady deal to make them one of the places you can get vaccinated? Publix bribed DeSantis to be able to give out vaccines for free? And their incentive is… I dunno, tricking people into going to their stores and buying milk and bread, since they’re there anyway?

It’s the biggest grocery chain in Florida. There are over 800 locations, and they’re all giving out the vaccine. We need to get as many people vaccinated as possible, as soon as possible. Right?

Here in my home state of Indiana, you can get vaccinated at CVS, Walgreens, Meijer, Walmart, and Kroger. I’ve got all of those within 10 miles of my house. Have any of those stores donated to Gov. Eric Holcomb? I neither know nor give a damn. Just give me the vaccine!

President Biden keeps saying that getting vaccinated against COVID is a “moral imperative.” Then what’s the problem with making the vaccine so ubiquitous that you can literally walk into your nearest grocery store to get it?

I can just hear the conversation with the lib who lives in my head:

DESANTIS IS A FACIST

why

HE MADE PEOPLE GO TO PUBLIX STORES TO GET VACCINATED

I thought getting vaccinated was good

IT IS BUT HE GOT A DONATION FROM PUBLIX

so he took a bribe to make floridians safer from covid

YES

so floridians are safer from covid

WAIT NO

It doesn’t need to make sense. It just needs to anger people who aren’t really paying attention to the facts and want something to be angry about.

Nobody at CBS News cares about Florida. They don’t care if you live or die, of COVID or anything else. This is political propaganda for the Democratic Party. They’re scared of Ron DeSantis because he’s an effective communicator and he’s handled the pandemic much, much better than any of the lib heroes like Cuomo and Newsom.

And they have no incentive to change, because the people they hate have all tuned out anyway. If lying gets CBS News what they want, then they’ll just lie. And they don’t care because their friends and colleagues and bosses don’t care.

See? BS.