Sarah Silverman Is Sick of the Democrats Too

It’s a good thing cancel culture isn’t real, or all these people whose lives are being ruined for saying the wrong thing would have something to blame. As it turns out, it’s just a coincidence that the banjo player for a folk rock band is groveling for forgiveness after daring to recommend a book by Andy Ngo, and the new editor of Teen Vogue is groveling for forgiveness because she made some bad tweets a decade ago, and Gina Carano was fired by Disney for refusing to grovel for forgiveness after she expressed an opinion, and [fill in with whoever else gets #cancelled by the time this blog post is published]. It’s not part of any pattern or trend. It’s just a series of completely unrelated incidents. Why are you dumb right-wingers so paranoid?

Meanwhile, back on Earth, this $#!+ sucks. And the pace of it is only increasing. Every day now, there’s somebody being swarmed for saying the wrong thing. The only people who are safe are the most important segment of our society: journalists. They can ruin your life anytime they want, but if Tucker Carlson makes fun of one of them on his show, that’s a hate crime.

Guess what they want to do to him for it? #Cancellation, of course!

It’s exhausting, and it’s discouraging that mankind has learned nothing from the Salem witch trials or the Chinese struggle sessions or McCarthyism, or any other case of mass hysteria in human history. We just keep doing this crap, over and over and over again.

And this time, the overwhelming majority of it is coming from Democrats. If they ever believed in the principle of free speech, it sure is going out of style in a hurry. You will say what they want you to say, or else.

That’s why I’m pleasantly surprised to find Sarah Silverman, of all people, agreeing with me. She’s said a lot of stupid stuff over the years, and I’ve heckled her for it, but I agree with her 100% on this one.

Tierin-Rose Mandelburg, Newsbusters:

Even liberal Democrats are starting to notice leftist lunacy and some of them are just not having it! On March 8, comedian Sarah Silverman posted an Instagram video from her podcast where she talked about how annoyed she was with her own political party. As an admitted Democrat, it’s surprising that Silverman spoke about how the “absolutist-ness” of the party is “such a turn off to me” and how she doesn’t want to be affiliated with any party at this point.

“It’s the absolutist-ness (sic) of the party I am in that is such a turnoff to me. It’s so f***ing elitist, you know? For something called ‘progressive,’ it allows for zero progress. It’s all or nothing, no steps toward, all or f***ing nothing. Again, righteousness porn… I don’t want to be associated with any party anymore. It just comes with too much baggage. Every party. It comes with so much f***ing baggage that no ideas can be taken at face value. And without ideas, what are we? Without a common truth, how can we talk about it?”

Yep. A lot of people reject any idea that doesn’t confirm their biases. Not just in politics or “culture war” stuff, but everything they see and hear.

Of course, there’s plenty of this to go around. I hear from people like this every day. Some people hate my guts because I’m supposedly “alt-right,” which is just the new “teabagger.” But other people hate my guts because I refuse to pretend Donald Trump is incapable of error. Any criticism of him is somehow “disloyal.” Disagreeing with a politician is “treason.” What nonsense! I didn’t swear an oath of fealty the first time I ever voted for a Republican. I’m under no obligation whatsoever to say anything I don’t believe to be true, just because it might inconvenience someone in power or his dimwitted adherents.

I spent eight years resisting a cult of personality. Then I spent four more years resisting a different cult of personality. If you liked me then and hate me now, or vice versa, I really don’t see how that’s my concern. I’m not the one who’s changed.

You can paint a turd red or blue, but it’s still a turd. I’m not here to tell you it doesn’t stink.

You don’t owe any politician or political party a damn thing. They work for you. And you have the right to agree or disagree with any of them, at any time, for any reason. Anybody who tries to shame you for that isn’t your friend.

Sounds like Sarah Silverman is finally starting to come around to my way of thinking. Glad to hear it. Think for yourself, dude. It’s never too late to start!