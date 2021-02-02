The Capitol Police Must Investigate the Officer Who Allegedly Threatened AOC

Here’s just a brief segment of the 90-minute livestream:

“…These men, or just a man, just one man, going, ‘Where is she? Where is she?’ I start to look through the door hinge… and I see this white man in a black beanie open the door of my personal office and come inside the personal office, and yell again, ‘Where is she?’ And I have never been quieter in my entire life… And then all of a sudden I hear my staffer G [Geraldo Bonilla-Chavez] yell out… ‘It’s okay, come out.’ …

And I come out, and this man is a Capitol Police officer. But the story doesn’t end. It’s a Capitol Police officer. There was no partner. Was not yelling, ‘Capitol Police,’ etc. But then it didn’t feel right, because he was looking at me with a tremendous amount of anger and hostility. And things weren’t adding up…

And at first, in my brain and in my mind, I’m thinking, ‘Okay, I just came from this super-intense experience just now. Maybe I’m reading into this. Maybe I’m projecting something onto him. Maybe I’m just seeing anger, but maybe he’s not trying to be angry.’ But I talked to G, my legislative director, after the fact and he said, ‘No, I didn’t know if he was there to help us or hurt us either…’ This man came with so much hostility that G was sizing him up and didn’t know if he was going to have to fight him. That is how aggressive the situation was in that moment. And we couldn’t even tell, we couldn’t read if this was a good situation or a bad situation….

So, like so many other communities in this country, just that presence doesn’t necessarily give you a clear signal if you’re safe or not. And so the situation did not feel okay. And then he just looks at me and yells at me, ‘Go down and go to this other building’ … But we’re so rattled in that moment. The situation felt so volatile with this officer that I run over, I grab my bag, and we just start running over to that building.”