Is Rick Moranis the Latest Target of the Knockout Game? [VIDEO]

Rick Moranis is one of the few Canadians worth mentioning. I’ve been a fan of his ever since his SCTV days — Take off, hosehead! — and I’ve missed him since he all but retired from acting almost 25 years ago. So it was a big deal when he reemerged last month to do a commercial for Mint Mobile, the cellphone service provider owned by, of all people, Ryan Reynolds:

Today @Mintmobile is launching unlimited for just $30 AND bringing back Rick Moranis. Suck it, 2020. pic.twitter.com/N1sl7mYchF — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 9, 2020

That was billed as Moranis’ “return to acting.” No offense to Mr. Moranis, but it doesn’t take a lot of theatrical chops to play “baffled by the decision-making process of Ryan Reynolds.” Still, it was nice to see him. 2020 could really use some more Rick Moranis.

But not like this. Larry Celona and Amanda Woods, NY Post:

Actor Rick Moranis was punched in the head in a caught-on-video unprovoked attack on the Upper West Side this week, law enforcement sources told The Post on Friday. Moranis, 67, was walking south on Central Park West near West 70th Street — steps from his apartment building — around 7:30 a.m. Thursday when a stranger suddenly slugged him, knocking him to the ground, according to police and a surveillance clip… Moranis, suffering pain in his head, back and right hip, went to a local hospital for an evaluation, cops said.

🚨WANTED🚨for ASSAULT October 1, 2020 at 7:24 AM, on Central Park West in the vicinity of West 70 St Manhattan. @NYPD20PCT.Reward up to $2500👀Seen him? Know who he is?📞Call 1-800-577-TIPS or📲DM us!☎️Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! @YourCityYourCall @NYPDDetectives @nypdchiefofpatrol pic.twitter.com/s06yNPBUBk — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) October 2, 2020

His attacker is still at large.

Okay, I’ll say it: I don’t think Rick Moranis was targeted by a disgruntled fan of Honey, I Blew Up the Kid. His attacker probably didn’t even know who he is. I suspect this man, who just happens to be African-American, punched Moranis in the face because he’s white. I think Moranis was the target of the Knockout Game.

What’s the Knockout Game? Just what it sounds like. You find a target walking down the street, usually someone elderly and white, and you try to knock him or her out with a single punch. Maybe your friends are recording it, so they can post it to social media and the cops will have an easier time catching you. It’s considered funny, at least among scumbags who enjoy watching old people in pain. It’s committing hate crimes to entertain stupid cowards.

And it’s not racist because the victims are usually white.

Our moral, ethical, and intellectual betters in the press inform us that the Knockout Game doesn’t really exist. It’s a “phony panic” and a “myth.” No matter how many times it happens, no matter how many innocent people are beaten in the street, there’s absolutely no connection. It’s completely random. If you suspect otherwise, that just proves how much of a racist you are.

I wonder if Rick Moranis agrees with that one today?

Maybe now that it’s happened to someone famous, people will start taking it seriously. It’s not just some old white dude you don’t know. It’s Louis Tully from Ghostbusters. Everybody likes that guy and can’t understand why anyone would do this to him. Even BLM activists can’t rationalize this one.

Here’s wishing Mr. Moranis a speedy recovery, and I look forward to his characteristically self-deprecating bon mot about the attack. And may his assailant be afflicted with incurable boils in the most sensitive areas of his body.

Guess that’s just my “white supremacy” talking.