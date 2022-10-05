Cop-Hating Portland City Commissioner Hardesty Fails to Submit Photo for Voter's Pamplet, Twitter Lends a Hand

Jo Ann Hardesty, the cop-hating defund-the-police activist who somehow caught the parked car and got elected City Commissioner in Portland, finds herself in the fight of her life heading into November. No, not the default judgment and wage garnishment for unpaid credit cards, not the dozens of unpaid parking tickets, not the fallout from her harassment of a Lyft driver, not the allegations that she took a leave of absence for drug treatment, not the embezzlement of funds from the NAACP chapter she chaired, and not running and hiding from an alleged hit and run accident; no, the fight of her life comes in the form of a disastrous reelection campaign. The latest polling shows Hardesty down by around two-to-one to her challenger. Trailing by 20-some points, Hardesty needs all the help she can get.

In Oregon, with the vote-by-mail-only system the state pioneered in the 1990s, a strong statement in the voter’s pamphlet goes a long way to promoting a strong campaign. So it’s really important to get it right. Unfortunately, Hardesty committed yet another unforced error — she failed to include a headshot in her voter’s pamphlet statement.

Luckily, an intrepid Twitter user offered to help by asking for suggestions from the internet. And the internet did not disappoint.

Uh oh! @JoAnnPDX didn't get a photo in for the voter pamphlet. Can Twitter help? pic.twitter.com/u6FMyBaUbr — Not Tina Kotex (@NotTinaKotex) October 4, 2022

Found her picture it was hid under a bunch of Bank Notices , Unpaid Parking Tickets and keno Tickets 🎟🙃 pic.twitter.com/gwGndlDSS7 — Poppy Dupont (@MaryRoa31048691) October 4, 2022

Disrespectful? Absolutely. Deserved? Oh my, yes.

Ouch. Cold.

Found it pic.twitter.com/3i7dAUdUw9 — Randy Loves Curling 🇺🇸 (@Damnoldguy) October 4, 2022

This is completely unfair. We’re almost certain Hardesty is not a zombie.

A clown, on the other hand? The judges will accept that answer.

I'm partial to this one. pic.twitter.com/x9InMnpfUv — Nuclear #OneTrickPonyTina 4 Oregon – Rich Lee (@hardlee73) October 4, 2022

This one seems a bit bitter. Not inaccurate, mind you:

For some reason, she tends to get a lot of the Crypt Keeper.

Finally, after this columnist got called out by name in a very special press conference in which Hardesty addressed* the hit-and-run controversy, the image from her Zoom call seemed relevant, somehow.

*She didn’t actually address it.

Here's my favorite (from a very special press conference she held via zoom): pic.twitter.com/yX3FV0jvLN — jeffery reynolds – on Parler+Gab @RealJeffReynolds (@ChargerJeff) October 4, 2022

Maybe these suggestions won’t suffice. Why don’t you leave your favorite in the comments below?