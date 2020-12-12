EXCLUSIVE: Armed Militia Threatens Black Portlander Who Seeks Resolution to Red House Autonomous Zone

Gabe Johnson, co-founder and director of the Coalition to Save Portland, made another trip today to Portland’s Red House Autonomous Zone to try to continue the discussions he’s had in liaisons with the occupying group. He brought two guests from his attorney’s office with him to show them what’s going on at the site of the Red House. People inside the zone refused to speak with him. Johnson says the tensions inside the zone have increased “one hundred fold.” He says he and his guests were quickly surrounded by what he described as armed militia members with loaded Glocks and billy clubs. The security force told him, “We could have 3,000 motherf***ers down here in a minute if they needed to.”

In an exclusive interview with PJ Media, Johnson said, “We had no problems going in. They’ve had kids there, families, no issues. It wasn’t until the three of us were walking back through, just so they could kind of see what’s going on, all of a sudden some guys were yelling, why are we here? ‘You need to get the f*** out of here,’ saying, ‘Hey, I know who this guy is. He’s been here the last couple days.’ Quickly, we were surrounded by 12 to 16 armed militia. Armed militia is what I’m going to call them. That’s exactly what they are when you have loaded Glocks, and loaded meaning that there’s magazines in the wells.”

Johnson said several of the armed security also had billy clubs or other blunt instruments, and it reminded him of being overseas in war zones when he was in the Marines. “That’s when we’re way beyond protest,” he said. “This is an armed Insurrection that is on our street, intimidating anyone who doesn’t believe in their views. That is wrong. Nowhere should anyone be threatened with weapons and billy clubs in the f***ing United States.”

Over the past two days, Johnson has visited Portland’s latest peaceful protest to see what’s going on and how it can be resolved peacefully. The tensions have increased beyond what he saw the past few days, leading him to believe peaceful resolution may no longer be possible.

He’s angry. “I definitely feared for my life at that point,” Johnson said. “I’ve never felt this way in the United States. I’ve never been this upset ever in the last couple of years. This is a situation that really needs to be addressed. You can’t have people threatening civilians with arms on our streets and we need to call for help and end of this now. We have armed militia on the streets of Portland holding a neighborhood f***ing hostage.”

It’s time to bring in the National Guard, he says. The streets of Portland have been overrun, and with the caches of weapons protesters have stockpiled, it appears the Portland Police will have difficulty clearing out this occupation without violence breaking out.

To listen to the entire interview, click here for the Behind the Curtain podcast. NOTE: Language warning. Johnson was still seething when he gave the interview.

Jeff Reynolds is the author of the book, “Behind the Curtain: Inside the Network of Progressive Billionaires and Their Campaign to Undermine Democracy,” available at www.WhoOwnsTheDems.com. Jeff hosts a podcast at anchor.fm/BehindTheCurtain. You can follow him on Twitter @ChargerJeff, and on Parler at @RealJeffReynolds.