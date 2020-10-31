Philadelphia Firefighters Union Confirms Trump Endorsement in Forced Recount

Earlier in October, the union representing Philadelphia firefighters voted to endorse Donald Trump. This was no small undertaking, given the overwhelming support of most unions for Joe Biden. When some union members complained about the process, a second vote was conducted. Trump won that vote by a two-to-one margin, with a final tally of 1,444 votes to keep the endorsement in place to 782 votes to rescind the endorsement.

“It’s a huge win for Trump,” a source in the department told PJ Media. “Firefighters are overwhelmingly sacrificing future contract increases with a Democrat-run city to try and get Trump re-elected. It’s actually quite profound.” The vote and the revote further indicate how little support the radical Democrats and their police-defunding agenda get from first responders around the country

Here’s a full results notification not cropped @fox29 pic.twitter.com/uo5StukNxt — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) October 29, 2020

From @IAFF22 member & President of the Spanish American Professional Firefighters Association , Demetrio Olivieri. He told me he urged the 200 members of his organization to boycott the vote. Below is his response to the results. @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/9XCpd4cOLA — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) October 29, 2020

Fox 29 reported:

The Trump campaign has been backed by several local and national unions that represent first responders. Most notably, the Fraternal Order of Police and its estimated 335,000 members endorsed the president in September. The National Association of Police Organizations which represents more than 241,000 sworn law enforcement officers also threw its support behind the president. Other backers include the International Union of Police Associations, the New York City Police Benevolent Association, and the Florida Police Benevolent Association.

PJ Media’s Matt Margolis wrote about the NAPO endorsement of Trump at the time:

On Wednesday, the National Association of Police Organization (NAPO), which represents over a thousand police unions and 241,000 police officers, endorsed President Trump’s reelection. The group cited Trump’s “steadfast and very public support” for law enforcement in their endorsement letter, which was obtained by the Washington Times. NAPO previously endorsed Joe Biden as Vice President in 2008 and 2012. APO President Michael McHale noted that Trump’s support of the police during the wave of anti-police sentiment that came in the wake of the death of George Floyd was critical, and appreciated “during this time of unfair and inaccurate opprobrium being directed at our members by so many.” The endorsement is a huge blow to Joe Biden, who fancies himself both a “union man” and an ally of police. Earlier this month, Biden referred to the police as “the enemy” and seemingly endorsed defunding the police.

Megan Fox wrote about the endorsement of the New York City police union, whose president spoke at the Republican National Convention in August:

“Mr. President, we’re fighting for our lives out there and we don’t want this to spread to the rest of the country. We need your strong voice across the country,” said Pat Lynch, president of NYC [Police Benevolent Association]. “You earned this endorsement.” Police in NYC have been under siege with no help or backup from the mayor. Members of the NYPD were run over by cars, burned, dragged, shot, and maimed. Meanwhile, not only did the mayor do nothing to stop it, his own daughter joined the rioters.

Even labor unions are getting into the act, as reported at Townhall:

A labor union in a major swing-state threw their support behind President Trump’s re-election on Monday. Boilmakers Local 154, based out of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, represents over 2,500 active and retired energy workers. The group recognized Joe Biden’s vendetta against oil and natural gas, as the former vice president said he would ban fracking during the presidential primary.

It’s almost as if the Democratic Party’s hard lurch to the Left and away from its natural constituencies—first responders, trade unionists, those who believe in law and order—has had a negative effect on Joe Biden’s supposed candidacy.

Jeff Reynolds is the author of the book, “Behind the Curtain: Inside the Network of Progressive Billionaires and Their Campaign to Undermine Democracy,” available at www.WhoOwnsTheDems.com. Jeff hosts a podcast at anchor.fm/BehindTheCurtain. You can follow him on Twitter @ChargerJeff, and on Parler at @RealJeffReynolds.