Were Portland Police Officers Ordered to Kneel to Rioters?

Several images this week have shown police officers kneeling with protesters, in a show of support for the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement. On Sunday, the image of police officers in Portland, Oregon kneeling with protesters went viral. Posts on social media this week have made the claim that those Portland police officers were under order to kneel by their superiors.

Applauds & cheers as #Portland riot cops kneel in solidarity with anti-police-brutality protesters READ MORE: https://t.co/ERyp0lA4s2 pic.twitter.com/sJFLYwg5tj — RT (@RT_com) June 1, 2020

One retired police officer from Portland told PJ Media, on the condition of anonymity, that he had heard cops were told to kneel. He was unable to confirm if the order was optional or mandatory. The word “order” was used, but the retired officer was unable to ascertain if it was characterized properly as a mandatory order.

Another recently retired officer took to social media to excoriate the “order”:

Yep, Portland. The sergeant ordered the riot cops to take a knee in front of the protesters. This is sickening. I’m so damn glad I don’t work there anymore. I’m embarrassed when I do tell people where I retired from.

PJ Media reached out to the Portland Police Public Information office for comment, but did not receive a call back.

What’s remarkable is that it is no longer remarkable to show solidarity with radical anti-American groups intent on ending police, just as they’re intent on ending ICE, borders, and civil society as a whole.

Antifa and its aligned groups have as its stated goal to undermine and destroy capitalism and American society. BLM has talked about criminal justice reform, but has crossed the line from reform into radical destruction.

As Larry Elder wrote for PJ Media earlier today,

There is no “epidemic” of racist cops killing black suspects. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, police killings of blacks declined almost 80% from the late ’60s through the 2010s, while police killings of whites have flatlined. Meanwhile, in 2017, according to the CDC’s National Vital Statistics Reports, non-Hispanic blacks were eight times more likely to be a victim of homicide (homicide death rate: 23.2 per 100,000) than non-Hispanic whites (homicide death rate: 2.9 per 100,000). The No. 1 cause of preventable death for young white men is accidents, like car accidents and drownings. The No. 1 reason for death, preventable or otherwise, for young black men, is homicide, almost always at the hands of another young black man. In 2018, there were approximately 7,400 black homicide victims, more than half of the nation’s total number of homicides, out of a black population of 13%. Of that number, the police killed a little over 200 blacks, and nearly all of them had a weapon or violently resisted arrest.

None of this dismisses the tragedy of the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. It shouldn’t have happened, and justice should prevail. Yet, as we watch radical groups foment violence and riot in our streets unchecked, it becomes obvious that they have hijacked any thought of reform and transformed it into violent insurrection.

The men and women in blue who swore to serve and protect should not join in such an insurrection—especially considering that the insurrectionists don’t share the love:

Do not, under any circumstances, hug a cop, march with a cop, kneel with a cop, or hand a cop your mic. — Radio Free Amanda 余美娜 (@catcontentonly) June 1, 2020

Cops will kneel with protestors for a photo op and tear gas us minutes later. Keep pro cop propaganda off my TL. What’s not clicking. — weary. (@indigouna) June 1, 2020

The kneeling thing is definitely a coordinated counterinsurgency tactic. Cops kneel for the photo, then unleash hell. Don’t fall for it. Don’t go anywhere you can easily get kettled like highways or bridges. — Chosun Chillbo (@hermit_hwarang) June 1, 2020

Jeff Reynolds is the author of the book, “Behind the Curtain: Inside the Network of Progressive Billionaires and Their Campaign to Undermine Democracy,” available now at www.WhoOwnsTheDems.com. Jeff hosts a podcast at anchor.fm/BehindTheCurtain. You can follow him on Twitter @ChargerJeff.

Editor’s Note: Want to support PJ Media so we can keep telling the truth about China and the virus they unleashed on the world? Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code WUHAN to get 25% off your VIP membership.