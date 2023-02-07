SOTU: The Critical Issues on the Minds of Most Americans Tonight

Joe Biden’s next State of the Union (SOTU) address is only a few hours away — 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET — but it remains to be seen if his speech will cover any of the issues that are critical to everyday Americans. Or will he, as my PJ Media colleague Matt Margolis wrote, spew “a lengthy list of lies” and “use the opportunity to sell his ‘accomplishments’ to the nation — in what may be his final pitch for selling a second term to his own party?”

And don’t forget, that’s a party that doesn’t seem too keen on him being its 2024 nominee.

Like most things in America today, the SOTU address has deteriorated into a politicized exercise in polarization filled with hollow platitudes, manufactured standing ovations, and disrespectful speech-tearing by none other than the Speaker of the House. But that doesn’t mean Biden shouldn’t address the concerns of all Americans — you know, the ones he claims to represent. To that end, last Friday, Investor’s Bussiness Daily conducted its latest IBD/TIPP Poll. Over 1,358 Americans were asked about the top three issues facing Americans today, giving us a good window into the critical issues Biden should cover in tonight’s SOTU address.

Unsurprisingly, the top three issues were: the economy, guns, and immigration.

Clearly, everyday Americans have a lot on their minds, with 16 issues making the cut. Notice, over 50% of respondents considered the economy at the top of their mind. Bidenflation, anyone? This makes complete sense as the country continues to dig out and recover from almost three years of needless pandemic hysteria that shut down businesses and killed thousands of jobs. While the U.S. Misery Index eased slightly last month, inflation is still at decades-high levels while prices for staples like eggs are through the roof.

Breaking up the poll responses by party, it becomes clear that after the economy (39%), Democrats want Biden to talk about external and impersonal issues like “gun violence” (39%) and “climate change” (28%). Meanwhile, Republicans are focused on more immediate and personal issues like the economy (65%), immigration (48%), and lack of trust in our government and politicians (31%).

Could there be a more clear illustration of the red vs. blue mindsets than this? Apparently, having the government be your cash cow and baby daddy leaves you with more time to worry about more fake esoteric concerns. However, of the top economic issues, the IBD/TIPP Poll found inflation (50%), food prices (45%), and gasoline prices (28%) to be the critical economic issues most worrying Americans regardless of party.

But don’t look for Biden & Co. to take any responsibility for the struggling economy because according to him, he inherited this economy along with its inflation from Orange Man Bad. When voters go to the polls in 2024, they’d do well to remember where they were just two short years ago — and where they are now.

The SOTU address is the time for Biden to address Americans’ concerns. It’s also a good chance to lay out his plan for the next two years. In light of the $31-trillion-dollar national debt, it’s time Biden talked about how he plans to cut spending, balance the budget, and reduce the debt. This is not the time for platitudes, obfuscations, and blame-shifting.

Mr. President, it’s definitely the economy, stupid. And the SOTU clock is ticking away, along with your remaining time in the Oval Office.