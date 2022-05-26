Chicago Thug Points Gun at News Crew During LIVE Report About Gun Crimes

On Wednesday, a frightening situation unfolded in Chicago while a FOX 32 news crew was filming live on the air. “Around 7 o’clock this morning at the corner of Clark and Hubbard — while our reporter was in the middle of a live report about ‘gun violence’ in Chicago — a man walked up and pointed what appeared to be a firearm at our crew,” reported FOX 32’s Natalie Bomke. “Police have issued a community alert about the incident. They are trying to track down the man in these photos.”

So far Chicago Police are calling the man “a person of interest” in a case of “aggravated assault with a firearm.” Citizens are being asked to contact Chicago Police with any information about the man’s identity or current location. Obviously, he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Thankfully, FOX 32’s news crew was not harmed in the incident. WATCH:

According to the Chicago Tribune, “Chicago Police Department official data released [in April showed], shooting incidents were down — from 582 as of March 31, 2021, to 508 this year.” At the time of the report, there had been 10 fewer homicides than in 2021, with a total of 128 so far in 2022, police reported.

Even so, overall the declines in Chicago’s shootings came “during the traditionally less violent months,” and one look at the current Chicago Sun-Times’ “Homicides in Chicago” List and it becomes crystal clear that 2022 isn’t going to be a safe year on Chicago’s streets, especially with a long, hot summer approaching. Compiled from Chicago Sun-Times crime reports and information from Chicago law enforcement agencies and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office, the list contains the names (when known) of every victim of a shooting killed by another person in the city of Chicago since 2018.

Sadly, the list presently stands at 208 people shot in Chicago so far in 2022. The list is updated daily out of necessity since like clockwork every single day there are one or more names to add. Each name (known or unknown) links to the crime story for each incident.

Think about that. Today is Thursday, May 26, 2022, or day 146 of 2022, and already 208 people have been shot dead in Chicago. That’s only in 146 days. That’s on par with 2021, which was so far the deadliest year in Chicago’s history with 760 people shot dead on Chicago’s streets. Why is this okay?

The victims’ stories are heartbreaking; the victims’ ages are insanely young and most are either black or Hispanic, as are the perpetrators. Where’s the leftist outrage over that? Chicago’s young (mostly male) minorities are killing each other at an alarming rate. Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot could not be reached for comment from deep behind her gated and armed security-protected leftist bubble. Luckily though, Lightfoot continues to oh-so-helpfully and incessantly tweet Democratic Party talking points pushing such tired tropes such as “the anniversary of the murder of [criminal thug] George Floyd” and “police reforms.”

On the heels of the anniversary of the murder of George Floyd, I am in full support of the Biden administration taking these important steps in police reform and accountability across the country, and keeping it at the forefront of our collective efforts. https://t.co/bt2br2xJQp — Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) May 25, 2022

While this FOX 32 new crew incident didn’t end in tragedy, it easily could the next time. Crime committed with guns is out of control in the supposedly gun-free city of Chicago, where mostly only criminals have guns. And yet, this is exactly what the left bleating for “gun control” wants for our entire nation. The left is mobilizing on “gun control” and the right better be ready to fight to the death.