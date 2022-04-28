Will Elon Musk Move Twitter Headquarters Out of California?

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has purchased Twitter much to the dismay of the left and delight of the right. Assuming the purchase goes through, it begs the question of whether Musk will eventually move its headquarters out of California’s toxic Silicon Valley as he did Tesla, Inc.

According to Fox Business, Texas rancher Jim Schwertner, who is also the CEO and president of Capitol Land & Livestock, “is hoping to entice new Twitter owner Elon Musk to central Texas, offering up free land for Musk to build a new headquarters for the company.”

“Elon Musk, Move Twitter to Schwertner, TX. 38 Miles North of Austin in Williamson County, and we will give you 100 Acres for FREE,” Schwertner Tweeted on Twitter.

Elon Musk, Move Twitter to Schwertner, TX. 38 Miles North of Austin in Williamson County, and we will give you 100 Acres for FREE — Jim Schwertner (@JimSchwertner1) April 26, 2022

Thirty-eight miles from Austin does seem like a perfect location for a new Twitter HQ. After all, in December of 2021, Musk relocated Tesla, Inc.’s Gigafactory headquarters to Austin, Texas, in order to save billions on capital gains taxes among other incentives.

“I am very serious about the offer,” Schwertner told Fox Business Thursday, noting that the land he is offering is worth millions of dollars. The longtime rancher said that “his only goal is to help his local community.” Schwertner pointed out that, unlike expensive and crowded San Fransico, his land north of Austin offers “affordable housing and places to live” while also being business-friendly.

Indeed, the area in the Texas Hill Country has long been one of business innovations. The Schwertner family has owned land in the area since 1877, when Austrian immigrant Bernard Schwertner and his three sons recognized the area’s potential for farming. Later in 1903, the town of Schwertner was founded when the Bartlett and Western Railway was set to come through the area. And as they say, the rest is history. So it seems only fitting that a Schwertner descendant would offer up the area in modern-day recognition of Musk’s business potential and innovation.

“It’s tough for people to afford houses and a lot of people have to come in from far away,” Musk told Fox Business when he moved Tesla HQ to Texas. “We’ve taken it as far as possible but…there’s a limit to how big you can scale it in the Bay Area.”

It certainly makes sense that Musk might move Twitter’s HQ to Texas and for the same reasons he moved Tesla’s HQ. Moreover, both the economic and political climates in California continue to deteriorate daily. With a lower cost of living to offer his employees and physical room to expand, perhaps Musk should seriously consider Schwertner, Texas, for the Twitter HQ as well.

The land offered by Schwertner is now “mainly ranching and farmland,” but has “good access” to I-35 and “good infrastructure” already in place. Schwertner said the area could serve as a “new frontier for Elon,” while boasting that the area is “very conservative” and has “a lot of good labor and smart people.”

As for Musk himself, we know he moved to Texas and became a resident of Austin in 2020. And while it remains to be seen if Musk will move Twitter HQ, boy, wouldn’t it be fun to watch Elon make the left lose their collective beehive minds one more time? I think so.