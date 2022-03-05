Parents of Stanford Soccer Player Katie Meyer Speak Out

On Friday, through raw emotion, Steve and Gina Meyer, the bereaved parents of Stanford soccer player Katie Meyer, spoke to NBC News. They spoke in order to understand why Katie took her own life and in the hopes that others who are struggling might reach out for help.

Katie Meyer, the star goalie for the Stanford University women’s soccer team, was found dead in her dorm room on March 1. The twenty-two-year-old senior was “an accomplished student with a big personality.”

The Stanford community has suffered an unimaginable loss. Our thoughts & love are with Katie’s family & friends. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3qXOyx7atO — Stanford Athletics (@GoStanford) March 2, 2022

The last time the Meyers talked to their daughter was the evening of Feb. 28. Like most student-athletes, Katie was busy. “She had a lot on her plate,” said Gina. “She had a lot going on but she was happy.” Her parents had no indication anything was wrong when they spoke, but hours after that final conversation Katie took her own life.

“We’re just we’re struggling right now,” said Gina. “We are struggling to know what happened and why it happened, you know? We’re just…heartbroken. We’re so heartbroken.” Any parent would be, and the Meyers are no different. It’s the not knowing why Katie did what she did that is unbearable.

Her parents said they believe Katie received an email regarding an upcoming disciplinary action that was to be taken concerning an on-campus incident. “Katie was defending a teammate on campus over an incident,” Steve explained. “And the repercussions of her defending that teammate were possibly coming back to her.”

“This letter was kind of the final letter that there was going to be a trial” of some kind, her mother said. “This is the only [reason] that we can come up with” for why Katie did what she did.

In a statement to NBC News, Stanford University wrote, “We are not able to share information about confidential student disciplinary matters. We as a university community continue to grieve with Katie’s family.”

Katie’s father hoped to send a message that life can get hard for everyone — even the toughest among us. “For some people, it may not be easy to speak up,” he said of those struggling with their mental health. “They have a reputation of being strong and people look at them to be strong, so reach out to them.”

Katie posted a video to TikTok last Friday saying, “I ended up wearing my vintage Stanford turtleneck.” The same red sweatshirt her mom wore today. “I know it’s going to sound crazy, but every mom is going to understand this but when you smell it, it smells like her,” Gina said through tears. “It smells like Katie, you know? Just her scent. I’m wearing it because I just want to be close to her, so yes, it’s hers.”

In the midst of their profound grief, Katie’s parents showed their raw emotion on national television in the hope that it helps others. If you are struggling and need help, speak up. And if you know someone who may be struggling even though they appear strong, reach out. As Katie would say, “Be the mentality,” even if that means asking for help.

Watch the full interview below:

Gina and Steven Meyer, the parents of Stanford goalkeeper Katie Meyer, speak with @stephgosk about the loss of their daughter and the message they have for those who are struggling with their mental health. https://t.co/DUPHVDYgvr — NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) March 5, 2022

If you are in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting “Home” to 741741.