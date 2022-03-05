New Poll: Majority of Americans Say U.S. Should Stop Buying Russian Oil and Gas

A newly released bipartisan Reuters/Ipsos poll reveals a majority of Americans—fully 80%—believe “the United States should stop buying Russian oil and gas during the conflict in Ukraine” even if it means higher gas prices back home.

In addition, Reuters/Ipsos found that 74% of Americans polled—including respondents from Republicans, Democrats, and Independents—believe the United States and its allies in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) should set up a no-fly zone in Ukraine.

“Moreover, 81% of Americans polled think Washington should impose additional sanctions on Russia … Some 77% of respondents said the United States should seize the assets of Russian oligarchs associated with Russian President Vladimir Putin.” Seventy-two percent of respondents, “said they believed the United States should provide Ukraine with weapons,” you know, like the ones Biden left behind in Afghanistan.

“However, some 62% of respondents in the Reuters/Ipsos poll said paying more for fuel and gas because of the crisis was worthwhile to defend another democratic country.”

“You see increasing willingness among the American public to pay costs for that support” of Ukraine, Craig Kafura, a public opinion expert at the Chicago Council on Global Affairs told Reuters/Ipsos.

How very virtuous of the respondents, but I wonder how they would answer if asked whether they believe Biden is responsible for the soaring gas prices at home? Or what about whether it was a mistake for Biden to kill the Keystone XL pipeline in his first days in office? And what about restarting the Keystone XL pipeline now in order to return to energy independence?

It seems Biden is under increasing pressure to relieve the strain on everyday Americans’ wallets; however, it remains to be seen if he will take any significant steps given that those very steps may expose his culpability in the ever-rising economic misery spreading across the country.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll was conducted two days after Biden’s State of the Union address from March 3-4, 2022 with the data released on March 4. For this poll, a sample of 831 Americans age 18+ from the continental U.S., Alaska, and Hawaii were interviewed online in English. The poll sample included 370 Democrats, 306 Republicans, and 89 independents with a credibility interval (a measure of precision) of 4%.