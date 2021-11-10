We Now Know Where Gavin Newsom's Been for the Last Two Weeks. Or at Least Where He Said He's Been.

California’s Governor Gavin Newsom is alive and well. Newsom made his first official public appearance since his abrupt and unplanned two-week absence began. Newsom seemed to shrug off criticism of those questioning his absence while ultimately blaming his four kids:

The kids, literally, they kind of had an intervention.They said they couldn’t believe that I was going to miss Halloween. And we’ve got a five-year-old, our oldest is 12, four young kids, and I’m defending myself. I gotta go, this and that. And my wife was going to go as well, and Mom and Dad missing Halloween — for them, it’s like worse than Christmas, missing Christmas. And I woke up that next morning with something that is probably familiar to a lot of parents, that knot in your stomach. That I had no damn choice, I had to cancel that trip.

So, let me get this straight, the governor of the country’s third-largest and most populous state—a state still in the throes of a serious health pandemic, economic hardships, and a massive disruption of our supply chain—just decided to skip most of his official duties for two weeks of impromptu trick-or-treating? Boy, it must be nice to be able to take two weeks off, unlike most of his constituency, but something doesn’t pass the sniff test here.

Now, correct me if I’m wrong, but Halloween was over nine days ago. And I don’t know about your family, but even when my kids were young and super into trick-or-treating we never celebrated Halloween for nearly two weeks. I find it hard to believe millionaire-dads like Newsom do either.

Clearly, it wasn’t all family time all the time, as Newsom was photographed in San Fransico attending the lavish couture wedding of heiress Ivy Getty. So what was our governor really up to for two weeks and why the prolonged secrecy and lack of transparency by Newsom and his staff?

If Newsom really was innocently spending time with his family, why not just tell the citizens of California that’s what he planned to do and that he would be working intermittently as well? Why do the Newsoms feel so entitled to secrecy when he’s a public servant? Would any employer in the real world tolerate an employee disappearing for days and weeks on end with no word of what he is doing or when he will return? I think not.

Between the unexplained incommunicado disappearances of Newsom, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, and Vice President Kamala Harris, this is really starting to be quite the trend amongst leftist politicians, and it’s one Californians and the American People shouldn’t permit.